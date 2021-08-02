It seems like bureaucrats in Washington want to redefine everything these days — from what “court-packing” means to the definition of what constitutes a body of water. We see this a lot in high-profile, headline-grabbing fights over the Supreme Court and Waters of the United States, but it’s happening behind the scenes, too, and some of these proposals might have an even more serious impact on the lives of Missourians.
Take the Office of Management and Budget’s recent proposal to redefine what a Metropolitan Statistical Area is — raising the threshold from 50,000 residents to 100,000. That effort, announced with little fanfare back in January, would have cut out cities like St. Joseph that fall right in its crosshairs. It would have relegated these cities and the rural communities that surround them to second-class status, impeding their ability to access a wide array of federal programs designed around the MSA designation. In short, it would have shifted the balance of power even further away from rural America, giving the all-knowing bureaucrats in Washington even more control over our lives.
Worse still, these pencil-pushers didn’t even stop to consider how this would impact the lives of the people of St. Joseph or the millions of Americans that call cities like it home. They reasoned that because the population of the United States had roughly doubled since the definition was created, they ought to double the definition now. That was it — no accounting for what programs it would impact, no accounting for who it would impact or how it would impact them.
That story is all too common. It’s the same thing we saw with the Obama Administration’s 2015 attempt to redefine “Waters of the United States” to include dry ditches just to give the agency authority to regulate more than 99% of Missouri farmland. It’s the same thing we’re seeing now with the EPA trying to dig that old rule up out of the grave.
Luckily, this time common sense won out. After I joined dozens of my colleagues, including Gov. Mike Parson, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, every Republican member of Missouri’s congressional delegation, and a bipartisan coalition of 52 House members, the OMB finally dropped this boneheaded proposal.
This fight isn’t over though. We still need to change the culture in Washington. We can’t keep winning these battles at the last minute. These bureaucrats have to be held accountable at every turn, so that bad ideas like this one get nipped in the bud before they ever become a problem for working families.
That’s what I’m going to keep working for — to hold these bureaucrats accountable and keep them from running roughshod on the people of North Missouri.
