May 3 marked four months since I was sworn in to serve as the proud representative for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. I pledged I would always put my constituents first and to always honor my contract with Kansas — I have kept my promises. In the first four months on the job, I have fought hard every day to defend Kansans’ conservative values and push back against the Democrats’ radical agenda.

I am honored to serve on the Homeland Security Committee, Oversight and Reform Committee and Science, Space and Technology Committee. On Homeland Security, I am working hard to protect America’s national security interests, secure our borders, reduce illegal immigration and prevent drug smuggling and human trafficking networks. My Republican colleagues and I who serve on Oversight and Reform are holding the Biden Administration accountable every day. And on the Science, Space and Technology Committee I am helping guarantee America continues to lead the world in innovation.

After swearing in, I immediately got to work on fulfilling my contract with Kansas. I co-sponsored a constitutional Amendment that imposes term limits on all members of Congress. I truly believe if we are serious about draining the swamp in Washington, then term limits should be one of our top priorities.

I have protected pro-life values at home and in Washington. At home, I threw my full support behind the Value Them Both Amendment, which finally passed the Kansas Legislature and will go for final approval in a statewide election in August 2022, where I am confident Kansans will choose the side of life. The first caucus I joined in Congress was the Pro-Life Caucus. I have already co-sponsored significant, commonsense pro-life bills that protect the unborn like the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

I am deeply committed to defending American national security and the safety of Kansas communities, which is why I have fought to stop the Biden Administration’s reckless immigration policies. Unfortunately, President Biden reversed the massive progress achieved under the Trump Administration in securing our border. As a result, we are dealing with a border crisis that poses a direct threat to law-abiding Kansans. I traveled to the southern border to see firsthand the damage done with my colleagues on the Homeland Security Committee. We are now aggressively pressuring President Biden and Congressional Democrats to restore the rule of law, secure our border and implement solutions to end this crisis.

I have voted against all gun-control legislation proposed by the Democrats that threatens the ability of law-abiding citizens to exercise their constitutional rights to defend themselves and their families.

It is my greatest honor to represent you and help in any way I can. We have accomplished a lot in only four months. However, I know there is a lot more work to be done, and I am excited to continue to get the job done on behalf of Kansas’ 2nd District.