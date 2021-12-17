Being a boss isn’t easy. Mostly, it is about getting work done. It means managing resources, but the key resource is people. Even the best can be quirky, prickly and prone to occasional tangents.
It takes focus to keep everyone centered. A boss needs powerful vision and thick skin because a few strong personalities can derail an entire organization.
I am speaking from my own experiences, but anyone local knows examples where organizations lost their way. Both our schools and university endured costly chaos from derailment — lost time, falling resources, soiled reputations.
That’s water under the bridge and not really my point. Just sharing a related point: the boss for school districts and universities is the board. With districts, board members are elected and with universities they are appointed. Either way, people on that board are supposed to be the real bosses.
It is a tough job. District superintendents and university presidents don’t like to be managed. Usually, they are respected professionals. They have hundreds of employees and sizable budgets. They have little trouble building coalitions to support favored projects and people. Often, they push back hard.
Still, that’s the boss’s job. My father Thad Danford was a master sergeant and he taught me powerful lessons. One that applies is, “I’d rather be respected than loved.”
Weeks back a school board member suggested that new board members should “come in to assist the administration with what they need for you to do.”
His intentions are right, but that message is wrong. Being a board member is not about helping the administration, it is about being their boss. They are surrounded by assistants and helpers.
A good boss isn’t mean or difficult. They are sometimes firm or direct because that is what a situation needs. No micromanaging, either. These are professionals. They are supposed to do the work. They know the details, and they have all the tools.
The board’s job is to hold them accountable. The job is to provide vision and thick skin to marshal resources — including paid leaders — toward recognized goals. Keep the train from derailing. That may not be as warm and fuzzy as “helping” them, but it is way more important. Will the superintendent or president love you for directing them? No. They may even loathe you for it.
I lived this as a MWSU governor. My wife Chris lived it as an elected member of the school board. In both cases, administrators loved other board members more than they loved us.
The scorecard is student success, not warm feelings. Missouri law mandates public boards. They are the community’s safeguard. They are the legal steward of tax money and the watchdog for public interests. They are to create and understand a vision — and demand implementation.
School and university boards are defined by law, and so are elected officials for the city and county. Countless other groups have boards, too. The board mandate is the still the same, more or less. Be the boss.
If you cannot be a boss, don’t serve on the board. Education (for one) is too important for failure. Really, being a boss isn’t easy. But it is what St. Joseph needs right now.
