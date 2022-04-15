Dear Bearcat community,
The following thoughts and observations are mine and mine alone. I will not speak on behalf of the Board of Regents but I will exercise my right to freedom of speech and share the following information.
Northwest has a far-reaching reputation of being an outstanding university, and I would like to keep that reputation intact. It is the backbone of not only Maryville but the entire Northwest region.
First and foremost I would ask that the situation that Northwest is currently facing in regard to Dr. Jasinski stay civil and reasonable. We are setting an example for our students and future students as well as their parents, our faculty, staff and everyone in the Bearcat community.
What kind of shape was the university in 13 years ago? How far has it come? Where does it stand now and how did it get there? Leadership along with a dedicated team, faculty, alumni, staff, students, friends, partners and an entire region have brought the university to where it is today!
When you are in a leadership position, be it president of a university, a legislative position or a mayor, you cannot please everyone. It takes the ability to look at the bigger picture, the overall impact and what is best for the majority of the people into consideration when making decisions, and Dr. J has that ability along with many other attributes necessary to be successful at what he does.
I have been repeatedly asked to refer all questions or inquiries to others but I am done letting others speak for me or on my behalf.
I am 100% behind Dr. Jasinski, and I always will be. I have the utmost respect for Dr. J and I have and will continue to place my trust in him. He and Mrs. Jasinski have shown over the years that they care about every aspect of the university as well as the community and surrounding region. The accomplishments and success that the university has seen under his leadership is remarkable! He has not done it alone and he will be the first to admit that.
I attended my first meeting in June of 2019 and it was apparent there was an underlying agenda at that time being set up by certain members of the board. After the second and third meetings, it became apparent what that agenda was and how it was going to be accomplished. I have spoken in favor of Dr. J many times and I think it will be detrimental to the university to see a change in leadership at this time.
When serving on a board of this stature, I feel it necessary to be professional at all times. You should be professional enough to put all personal feelings aside and make decisions based on facts, performance and what is best for the university.
I do not have a college education. What I do have is over 30 years of experience serving on boards at a national, state, regional and local level and the knowledge I have learned along the way. I do not have a strong academic background but I am learning along the way. When I was asked if I would be interested in serving Northwest, I was honored, humbled and excited at the prospect of a new adventure. I hoped I could help make a difference and see Northwest continue its culture of excellence under the quality of leadership it now has. Unfortunately, the majority of the board has chosen to make a decision that I see as a detriment to Northwest at this time. I understand the necessity of succession planning and knew it was something that needed to be considered but I do not think now is the time for a change in leadership.
I would like to encourage anyone that has questions or concerns to attend a Board of Regents meeting. They are open to the public until we vote to go into closed/executive session. If you want answers, ask the questions.
Again, I am speaking entirely for myself and not on behalf of the Board of Regents and I support Dr. J 100%!
Respectfully,
Debbie Roach
Debbie Roach is a member of the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents
