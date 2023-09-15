(Articles and Podcasts are complementary from those helping to preserve our history: Eagle Communications, Mastio and Anonymous Buffs.)
I always take pause on Sept. 17 and think of what was happening on that hot day in 1862 just outside Sharpsburg, Maryland, near Antietam Creek.
Robert E. Lee and his army of Northern Virginia had just won their greatest victory to date a few weeks earlier at the Civil War battle of Second Manassas.
Because of that victory and to give his home state of Virginia a break from the fighting, Lee knew it was the right time for his first invasion of the North.
Many with ties to Missouri and Kansas served in armies on both sides across this country. The Civil War not only was fought in the United States but around the world. One of the most important naval battles took place off the coast of France. Union ships captured the CSS Florida in a neutral port in Brazil, causing an international furor a month after Lee surrendered the final shot of the war.
The whole world was paying attention to the enormous conflict the United States was inflicting on itself.
It should be noted that when one speaks about numbers in the Civil War, the population of the United States in the 1860 census was about 30 million, it is now roughly 330 million. To realize the impact these battles had on a nation — take the figures and multiply it by at least 10 to understand how enormous the loss of life would be today.
The implications of Lee’s invasion of the North were huge. For the South, Lee needed to get the fighting out of war torn Virginia and make his Army a threat to attack Washington D.C. National elections were upcoming and control of Congress was at stake. Lincoln and the Republicans wanted to press on with the war and win, while many seated Democrats were looking for a peaceful settlement. The South, of course, was seeking a negotiated peace, allowing the Confederacy to remain and sustain as a separate government.
European officers were accompanying Lee’s Army to help determine their country’s allegiance because, well, cotton was king.
On the other hand, Lincoln needed a victory after a series of defeats to show the world and D.C. politicians the stronger Union Army was still in control and would ultimately win the war.
Defeating Lee in a significant battle not only would allow Lincoln to hold congress for the Republicans, but have a patriotic win to issue the already drafted, politically motivated, Emancipation Proclamation.
Lee surprised the Union Army by moving North to Harpers Ferry, Virginia, the location made famous six years earlier by John Brown’s raid. Harpers Ferry is in a valley at the junction of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers surrounded on three sides by massive bluffs.
Lee’s generals, Stonewall Jackson, A.P. Hill, James Longstreet and their estimated 50,000 men took those heights without much of a fight. They now controlled all the valley below with cannon fire. The Yankees knew they were doomed and within days surrendered.
It was the largest surrender of U.S. troops — 12,000 men — in the history of the United States until World War II in the Philippines at Bataan to the Japanese.
General Jackson decided to leave Hill’s division at Harpers Ferry to deal with the prisoners. Jackson and his men joined Lee’s 40,000 men who were already crossing the Potomac entering Maryland to take the fight to the enemy.
Union General George McCellan was famous for pomp and his organizational abilities but not fighting. That bad trait was about to be revealed again even though he had 90,000 plus men on the march to meet the Rebels, always keeping his Army in between Lee’s Army and Washington DC.
The South was outnumbered 2 to 1. To make matters worse, a copy of Lee’s Maryland Campaign Special Order #191 outlining the strategy to divide his army and where the invasion was to take place had fallen into Union hands.
Historians disagree on how the order was lost and who was at fault, but it was discovered by a Yankee wrapped around three cigars near an old campsite of Confederate General Hill. Lee had written eight copies of the order to be delivered by courier to his generals in the field.
The order made its way quickly to the Union’s Commanding General George McClellan, who stated, “here is a paper which if I cannot whip Bobby Lee, I am willing to go home.”
The North named their battles mostly for bodies of water, where the South tended to name them after towns. The battle of Antietam Creek or Sharpsburg Maryland was three immense battles that happened on the same battlefield on the same day.
Many books have been written on this famous and important battle. Obviously here, we don’t have the time or space to dissect the battle thoroughly. The point of our podcasts, Bobfordshistory.com and articles is to leave you wanting to know more. Research these days is easy, done at a touch of a finger, so it’s more about how you want to spend your time than anything.
I’ve been to Antietam three times, the battlefield is fascinating with all the personalities of the commanders coming into play.
On the morning of Sept. 17, 1862, 150,000 Americans squared off against one another in West Woods, Miller’s Cornfield, the Sunken Road and on Burnside’s Bridge. We will discuss each of these fields of honor as Americans fought Americans to brutally discover what this country would become.
(The Battle starts next week.)
