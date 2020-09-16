An editorial from the Joplin Globe

In the wee hours of the morning Sept. 3, the Missouri Senate shut off debate in order to pass a measure to allow the Missouri attorney general to intervene in local prosecutions; the House should reject the bill.

We thought this proposal dead, and this editorial board earlier commended the Legislature on its sound judgment in rebuking the governor when he proposed adding the measure to an omnibus bill containing his favored public safety measures. That bill looked certain to pass, but lawmakers walked away from the special session, effectively killing the omnibus bill because of the governor’s last-minute addition.

As we said then, empowering the state attorney general to intervene to undercut a local prosecutor is a bad idea. It has the huge potential for political abuse and is antithetical to local control, a principle Republican lawmakers should stand firmly behind.

In our state, the attorney general primarily acts to defend state law and represent state agencies in court. The office has limited authority to prosecute, given most crimes are charged and prosecuted locally, though local authorities can request help from the attorney general if needed. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has written to strongly object to the proposal.