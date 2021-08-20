Like many of us, I watched with horror the events in Afghanistan over the weekend. The mix of terror and despair in the faces of Afghans at Hamid Karzai International Airport was heartbreaking. While I celebrate the acts of heroism that enabled a few to escape, I lament the lack of commitment to service that has left so many to face the descending curtain of darkness. I weep for this sad end to the global War on Terror, but I also weep for the loss of the sense of shared sacrifice and service to an idea and a cause greater than ourselves.
My own journey of service led me from St. Joe to Washington, D.C., where I have spent most of my adult life. My service in the global War on Terror was modest, spending a few years in a cubicle in northern Virginia, helping FBI investigators sift the truly dangerous from the merely obnoxious, until my career took me elsewhere. I am proud of the small service I rendered, as are my friends who took more direct roles in the conflict. From those who bravely set up schools and clinics to improve the lives of Afghan villagers, to those who carried rifles in the night, all sacrificed a part of their youths and livelihoods for a greater purpose, to improve the lives of strangers in a faraway place while keeping their loved ones safe back home.
As a country, I fear we have lost the love of service. Perhaps it was the final casualty in a war that came to our shores nearly 20 years ago, leaving our culture with a gaping hole where two towers once stood. Today, I read stories of doctors, risking their own health to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving the hospital to find their tires slashed in the parking lot. I hear calls to close our doors to refugees from distant conflicts, some of whom fought side-by-side with our own forces or risked their lives to share secrets with our intelligence collectors. Too often, I see cruelty celebrated in its own right, lionizing those who tear anyone they see as different. Service is rejected, mocked or punished.
I do not have the insight or expertise to comment on the policy choices that led us to this ignominious moment in Afghanistan. I do believe, however, that we must embrace this moment as a call to look into ourselves and rediscover our love of service. The global War on Terror is over, and its outcome is complicated. We still stand, free and unbowed, but we carry the wounds of this conflict in our bodies, our minds and our national soul. Our nation faces further challenges, from a pandemic to a climate catastrophe to an ongoing effort to overturn our democratic form of government. To meet these challenges, we must first renew our commitment to serve. Today, I urge all my neighbors to come together and find some way to render service to our communities, our churches, our environment or any cause greater than ourselves. We owe it to our countrymen who died in Afghanistan, and to all those Afghans who no longer have a choice.
