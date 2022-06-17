After Uvalde, we find ourselves again in the same loathsome place that we did after Sandy Hook, Columbine and many others. It always begins with agreement that “something must be done, followed by vociferous debate between competing ideologies and finally ends with… nothing.
Passing stricter gun laws satisfies an emotional need to be able to say we “did something.” Has doing so in the past actually produced measurable improvements in public safety? Chicago and several large cities have some of the strictest gun laws ever enacted, but are the neighborhoods any safer? In many of those neighborhoods, multiple people are killed every weekend. Sadly, their extinguished lives hardly even make the news, so commonplace it has become. Strict laws exist but enforcement doesn’t. That’s a problem.
Otto von Bismarck once said that “politics is the art of the possible.” So, how about a different approach, instead of rehashing the tired debates yet again? Consider this law:
Federalize all gun crimes. If a gun in used as an instrument of threat, or with actual discharge, in the commission of any crime, it is a felony punishable by five years in federal prison. Local officials must surrender offenders to federal authorities without obstruction or delay. Such a law must be federal. If left to states or local jurisdictions, there would be too much variability in enforcement. We have seen too many cases where local prosecutors simply will not follow existing law. The recent recall of Chesa Boudin stands as testament to the veracity of the statement, and people have had enough.
Incarceration begins immediately, unless the possession of or the use of the gun is contested. No pleas. No bargaining. No parole. It’s five years. (This does not prevent execution of existing state and local laws, as well.)
“Nullification” attempts become a federal crime. We have multiple instances in which local authorities refuse to hand over detained felons or previously deported criminals to authorities, declaring they are exempt from following the law by virtue of nullification (a political exercise in which a municipality declares federal laws null and void because they disagree with them). The person refusing to cooperate would also be subject to immediate arrest.
Simple possession of any firearm (regardless of whether a gun is “legal” or “illegal”), by anyone previously convicted of any felony is a new felony, subject to the same immediate five-year federal imprisonment.
This approach is entirely possible. It deprives no one of any constitutional right. Like any other solution, this will not solve every problem, obviously. It would be a giant first step and one that would begin to produce positive results immediately. What else have we done that can promise that?
Knowing with certainty that it will be enforced without equivocation or exception, regardless of age, class, race, gender, ideology or (and perhaps, especially) ZIP code, will produce deterrence. Law-abiding citizens will raise no objection to such a law. In every instance in which it is enforced, a criminal is off the street, rendered inert, and the guns used to commit the crime are out of circulation. Since many gun crimes are committed by repeat offenders, this further ensures they no longer return to their neighborhoods to begin committing crimes anew.
There are other things that should be done: hardening schools, better school security and accessible mental health treatment, to name a few. The law recommended above, along with its associated caveats and corollaries, is a step we can take right now. It will produce positive results from day one.
