Nichi Seckinger

On behalf of AFL-CIO Community Services, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in making our Soles for Christ Shoe Program a huge success again this year. This was the program’s 20th year and we could not be prouder.

Because of the many generous people who contributed in a variety of ways, we had another outstanding year. We were able to give nearly 1,000 pairs of new shoes to children in Buchanan, Andrew, Clinton, DeKalb and Doniphan counties so they could wear them on their first day of the 2022-23 school year. A free pair of tennis shoes may not seem like much to those who can easily afford them, but these new pair of shoes gives each child a boost of confidence for the upcoming year and provides their parents with much-needed financial relief many need when tackling the expenses associated with a new school year.

