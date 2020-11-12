With the pandemic so often reduced to a numbers game — how many cases, how many hospitalized, how many dead — it’s easy to forget the human equation. A group of St. Louis-area doctors and other health care workers recently tried to drive that part home, laying out in real-life terms the danger this region faces as coronavirus cases mount. It’s a jolting narrative. Citizens should listen.

In a news conference, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a seven-day average of 360 coronavirus victims hospitalized in the metro area, with more than 50 new admissions daily. At the time, it was the highest rate of new hospitalizations in the region since April, with experts predicting it would rise further.

The issue isn’t just the coronavirus patients themselves but the medical resources those patients are using. “Think about what this means to you and your family member if you get sick,” Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the task force, told journalists on Oct. 26. “Will there be a hospital to be able to care for you? Will they have space for your family member? Will the doctors, and the nurses, and the techs be on top of their game, or will they be exhausted and fatigued?”

This isn’t some theoretical worst-case scenario from the distant future but rather a looming issue right now. St. Louis-area hospitals are at around 90% capacity, in part because of patient transfers from overwhelmed rural areas.