On Memorial Day we remember and honor the fallen with the solemn laying of a wreath and with reverent displays of our star-spangled banner. The rest of the year we acknowledge the recent fallen with our flags at half-staff.
Our beautiful and beloved flag and everything for which it stands has inspired, rallied and encouraged those serving in the armed forces. Our flag is a symbol of what America stands for, freedom and liberty and justice for all.
The red stripes of our flag are a tribute to the blood of patriots and pioneers who fought and toiled to claim and tame this land and a tribute to all of the fallen defenders of freedom since then.
The white stripes symbolize the purity of our founding principle from the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
And the stars in the field of blue on our flag represent the new constellation that was formed when America boldly declared independence and became a country unto itself.
The Declaration of Independence did not set us free on the Fourth of July 1776. Since that day 12 score and six years ago freedom fighters have fought, sacrificed and died to make us free. They still fight, sacrifice and die to keep us free.
Freedom is the greatest treasure of human beings. We know that freedom is not free and we know the price for it.
Today our great and grateful nation recognizes and remembers those who paid the full price. Let us never forget that the families of our fallen sacrificed also.
This is the greatest country on earth because of our forward-looking, upward-reaching philosophy, because of the American spirit.
It stands for justice and the right of it.
It stands for goodness and the might of it.
There’s a helping hand and words of cheer in it.
Hope, faith and patriotism are very dear to it.
Freedom is very clear in it.
It is the American spirit.
We remember where we came from, we remember where we have been and we remember what the price has been.
Freedom has never been, nor will it ever be free.
We have been free and we remain free because people willingly give everything if necessary. Because of them our star-spangled banner does indeed yet wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave.
