As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field for their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, St. Joseph fans may take interest in this city’s connection to the team’s nickname.

The origin dates back nearly a century, to May 1925. That’s when St. Joseph’s young Boy Scout executive, H. Roe Bartle, organized the Tribe of Mic-O-Say at the Scouts’ Camp Brinton, near Agency

From that day on, Bartle carried the tribal designation Chief. Much transpired between 1925 and Lamar Hunt’s 1963 decision to change his mind and honor Bartle, Kansas City’s two-term mayor, by designating his new franchise the Chiefs.

The Indian legacy theme began when Bartle — who served briefly as a prosecuting attorney in Kentucky — took over the Boy Scouts of America program for the entire state of Wyoming. He struck up a strong friendship with an Indian chieftain, and his appreciation of Indian culture and tradition grew.

Bartle took charge of the St. Joseph scouting program Jan. 1, 1925. Four months later, he organized the Tribe of Micosay (original name; hyphens added later for Mic-O-Say) at Camp Brinton.

Bartle quickly acquired the nickname “Chief,” and it remained with him until death.

Lamar Hunt in the late 1950s had been interested in acquiring a National Football League franchise. Rebuffed, he started the American Football League and launched his own team, the Dallas Texans. After three years, Hunt concluded there were better opportunities than competing with the Dallas Cowboys, in what was then the more prestigious NFL.

Atlanta and Miami, neither with an NFL team at that time, were his original targets. Bartle, then in his second four-year term as mayor of Kansas City (1955-1963) learned of the opportunity and made his pitch. Bartle pledged to triple the number of season tickers the Texans had sold.

When he and other Kansas City leaders made good on the promise, Hunt found his new home. Both Hunt Hank Stram, his coach, favored keeping the nickname of Texans.

Kansas City Texans? The locals were not pleased, and Hunt agreed to listen to public suggestions. Chiefs turned up as the most suggested and, in a tribute to Bartle, Hunt agreed.

(Sidebar: St. Joseph financial guru Dan Danford advised me that Bartle drew the team’s arrowhead logo on a cocktail napkin.)

With the move to Kansas City, Hunt, no longer competing with the Cowboys, raised ticket prices. General admission went from $2 to $3, reserved seats from $4 in Dallas to $6 in Kansas City, with box seats at $7. Bleachers helped raise the capacity of Municipal Stadium to 49,002.

Long after his move to Kansas City, Bartle remained in contact with his Mic-O-Says at Camp Geiger. Clark Hampton, tribal chief in 1973, recalls Chief Lone Bear visiting for a ceremony in the early 1970s. He died in 1974.

Thanks to Bartle and his Chief nickname that started with his Mic-O-Say launch in 1925, St. Joseph has a direct tie-in with the nickname of the team.