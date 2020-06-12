Swiss politicians have allowed prostitutes to open up for business. Here the ubiquitous Dr. Anthony Fauci approves of Tinder dates getting together during a pandemic. But for some reason the thought of college football players going hands-on is controversial.

Initially it looked like hatred of capitalism. Colleges are desperate for TV broadcast money to prop up athletic departments. Blocking football must be another entry in the Great Pandemic Panic.

Government K-12 schools are going to get every last dime of your property tax money regardless of whether students are “distance learning” or playing Halo. Universities though, are reluctant participants in the free market.

That’s why the NCAA Division I Council approved ‘voluntary’ workouts in football and basketball. The SEC allowed athletes on campus June 8. Big 12 schools begin on June 15 because SEC teams need an additional week of publicity to make that obscure league competitive this fall.

Lincoln Riley, head coach at my alma mater the University of Oklahoma, is waiting an additional two weeks. OU will open July 1.

The combination of money and football has the Washington Post in an uproar. Columnist Jerry Brewer lamented, “here are two simple sentences to kindle your critical thinking: In many states, it may be too dangerous to have students on campus this fall. Nevertheless, universities are willing to consider staging football practices and games.”

Let’s take a brief intermission to review the science!

Sunlight kills the virus. Football practice takes place in the sun.

In a study of 318 outbreak clusters in China, only two of the outbreaks occurred outdoors.

The CDC calculates for a person between the ages of 15 and 24 (think college football age) living in the U.S., the chance of any type of death during a single year is 80 deaths per 100,000 population. According to Johns Hopkins, the current death rate for the coronavirus is 30 deaths per 100,000, and 80%of those are among the elderly.

The chance of a football player dying from the coronavirus is about one-third the chance of dying from any random cause.

Brewer can’t seem to grasp that if there are very few students on campus it will be safer for the players, since there will be fewer potential virus vectors wandering around.

Science doesn’t matter to Brewer: “I don’t know what is more diabolical: prematurely committing to college-as-usual and ignoring the health risks for the hidden purpose of preparing to play ball or drafting players to come back and be COVID-19 football guinea pigs.”

That argument ignores the fact the players and their parents have a great deal of say in the matter. If they subscribe to his “we’re all gonna die!” philosophy, the players will stay home.

Football is an inherently dangerous sport and players are well aware of that. Football players are risk-takers. Letting a virus that mostly passes over young people kill their season is simply cruel.

Brewer’s solution is in keeping with the scolds who lack proportionality and ignore science that doesn’t conform to their ideology: “No school. No ball. No excuses.”

That’s easy enough for Brewer to declare. The clock isn’t ticking on his career.