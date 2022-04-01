Impostor syndrome is a condition that affects millions of people.
It is not technically a formally diagnosed psychological disorder. However, it has been a familiar phrase since a psychologist coined it back in the 1970s. A recent survey in the Journal of Internal General Medicine found that up to 82% of people struggle with the sense they haven’t earned what they achieved and that they are a fraud. They are dealing with impostor syndrome.
Those who wrestle with impostor syndrome tend to see themselves as unworthy of the successes they achieve or the goals they accomplish. In fact, no matter how hard they work, those struggling with impostor syndrome either believe what they did is not enough or that they will succeed only in the short run because of extremely hard work in a limited setting.
In the long run, though, they will be “found out” as an “impostor” at the expense of any successes they have had.
This is a stressful way to live. Although “impostor syndrome” is not an official diagnosis, the results of living and thinking this way manifest through formal diagnoses including anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts.
Fortunately, there are ways to combat impostor syndrome.
Monitor your internal dialogue. What are you saying to yourself that is making you feel “fake”? Look at the facts — the true representations of what you are doing each day. Then, imagine that you are dealing with a friend whose struggle mirrors yours. Write down what you would say, and seek to internalize that dialogue.
In addition, open up to a trusted friend, family member or colleague about your struggle. Chances are good that the encouragement and the perspective they give will help cancel out those feelings of inferiority or unworthiness. Meanwhile, join them in celebrating your successes. Write down the big and the small things you accomplish. These don’t have to be a source of haughtiness. Instead, they can be a source of satisfaction and gratitude that you were able to be who you are, to use your gifts and training and accomplish something positive.
Finally, stop comparing. One comedian famously told his young daughter who was complaining that her sister got more ice cream than she did that the only time you should look at someone else’s bowl is to make sure they have enough. It’s not the occasion to compare who has more or less. Healthy competition can fuel and motivate us. However, constantly comparing ourselves to others can neglect the uniqueness and the gifts we have.
Faith teaches us that we are uniquely created beings who possess gifts that can benefit others. Reaffirming that through our words and actions and by surrounding ourselves with those who see the best in us, can help us overcome imposter syndrome.
