About 125 years ago, a German scientist named William Conrad Rontgen accidentally discovered the technology that led to the development of the X-ray machine. This machine has the amazing ability to look inside the body, underneath the skin and, if necessary, all the way to the bone.
Now X-rays, once considered a medical miracle, are commonplace. In fact, they are quite routine. Even a simple teeth-cleaning trip to the dentist’s office can be an occasion for a small fixture to be placed in your mouth, a quick camera snap and the immediate production of an X-ray that will let you (and the dentist) know what is going on beneath the surface. X-rays are fascinating. Some are scary. They can diagnose healthy bones. They also can diagnose cancer-filled lungs. They can diagnose healthy teeth. They also can diagnose clogged arteries.
This tool delivers good and bad news about what is going on beneath the surface and beyond what we can easily see. Faith is like that. A true faith encounter diagnoses our deepest hurts and needs — things not visible to those looking only at a “surface level.” Real faith requires a deep examination of our lives: who we really are and what we truly wish to become.
This kind of deep examination can be painful at first. We can learn things about ourselves that we don’t wish to know, things that are easily covered up on the surface with our smiles, humor, education or even addictions. However, just like an X-ray of a broken arm, until we see the truth beneath the surface, we cannot effectively work toward health.
The good news is that faith is not about simply diagnosing our needs. It is also about growing through our weaknesses and receiving help in those areas that are keeping us from becoming what we are created to be. Faith meets us where we are, but it doesn’t keep us there.
It is a lifelong process. But this process must start with an honest “X-ray” of our lives through the lens of that which is greater than ourselves. For Christians, we say the work of God begins when God finds creative and personal ways to draw us to Godself. As we respond to God’s call upon our lives and move toward God, God counters with truth: the truth about our needs (like an X-ray) as well as the truth about God’s own grace-filled and love-filled desire to move us toward our ultimate purpose. Unlike some, God’s exposure of our frailties is not to shame or belittle us. Rather, the exposure of the true issues and direction of our lives is to help us move toward healing.
Perhaps giving God the opportunity to X-ray us today, to examine our motives, goals and actions, is the first step toward healing and ultimate purpose.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
