When I was a child, my grandmother loved to quilt. For those who don’t realize, “quilt” is not only a noun (a blanket-type item that keeps one warm), but it is also a verb (the act of making a quilt!).
Quilting is an intricate process, whereby a wide array of pieces are sewn together to make one large item. Many quilters use scraps of material from other sewing projects. Some of these pieces of material don’t look like much on their own. Some are castaway pieces that don’t look like they would fit anywhere.
Yet, in the patient hands of an expert quilter, even the scrawniest or most oddly shaped pieces come together as part of a beautiful and creative masterpiece. In fact, according to quilters I have met over the years, quilting is one place where the whole really is greater than the sum of its parts. Only the creative eye of an experienced quilter as he or she expectantly sews these parts together knows what the final project will look like until it is finished. Once finished, even untrained eyes like mine can appreciate the creativity and beauty of all of these odd pieces that have come together as a real work of art.
Though I am not a quilter, the art of quilting – including watching expert quilters like my late grandma – has taught me much about faith. Each of us is unique – and some of us are quite odd! Many feel like they are cast-offs: not “good enough” to be useful. Others do not see anything of beauty in their lives. Nor do they believe something beautiful could ever be produced by their lives. That is where the hand of the Master Quilter comes in. My faith tells me that God, whom the Christian Bible describes as “rich and mercy and love” (Ephesians 2:4), can take what we may think are broken, odd or unnecessary pieces and weave them into something beautiful.
This not only means the total experiences of our personal lives. It also means that God can “weave” our unique experiences, characteristics and personalities into the worldwide community of faith. God can make a place for us among God’s own people, even if those around us – or we – think that we are “scraps” to be thrown away.
This is the redemptive hope of faith, and it applies to each of us. That is the gift God gives. God, whom we believe is Creator, is also creative. God’s creativity means that, like all good artists, He can weave us into something beautiful. God also can join our lives with the lives of others to form a strong and supportive community of faith. If we accept this to be true, then it can change how we view ourselves. It also can help us to look at others with hope, expectation and love. After all, the Master Quilter is still at work.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
