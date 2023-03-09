March is National Women’s History Month. It’s a time that has been set aside since the late 1980s to honor the achievements of women in America.
Of course, people were honoring key women in their lives long before that. Even religious history has many great women who are seen as heroes of faith.
In virtually every religious tradition, women of courage emerge. Some have humble origins, yet when faced with great challenges they relied on their faith to demonstrate the kind of strength that serves as an inspiration for both men and women.
In the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible, women like Sarah (the wife of Abraham) trusted God when she and her husband were called to leave the land of their birth and travel to a faraway place. According to the text she was in her 90s at the time. Esther, another Old Testament character, went from peasant to queen by enduring many challenges and opposition because of her Jewish upbringing. She was able to use her position as queen to save her people from destruction. Her heroism is celebrated in the annual feast of Purim in Jewish tradition.
Many other women fill the pages of the Old Testament, some in brief interactions, others as part of the ongoing story of the people of God. Regardless of the size of the contribution, all of these women demonstrated faith and courage in ways that continue to inspire and challenge.
The Christian New Testament, though much shorter than the Old Testament, has no shortage of women who encourage. The best-known is Mary, the mother of Jesus, who in the Gospel of Luke answers the call of God through an angel to give birth to Jesus by saying, “May it be to me as the Lord commands.” This, even though she was young, afraid and from poor circumstances. Women are seen accompanying Jesus to the cross and were the first to report the resurrection. Women later became important in the formation of the early church (see the Book of Acts) and in the ministry of the Apostle Paul, who wrote about two-thirds of the New Testament.
Beyond the period of the writing of the Bible, the contributions of women are there right alongside those of men, helping shape religious, social and political life. As you read this column, perhaps you are thinking of such women. Chances are also good that you are thinking of women who may not have been featured in any history book but whose lives and examples have deeply shaped your faith and your goals.
If so, take a moment to give thanks for them, to celebrate them and, if possible, to thank them during this month set aside for celebrating the contributions of women.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
