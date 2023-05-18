Most people are familiar with the saying that reminds us we can “win the battle but lose the war.” It is used in the context of priorities: Don’t miss out on the benefits of the bigger picture by focusing too much on smaller, less important things.
It seems we’re in a culture where the small battles are much more important than the overall big picture. We see it in politics when factions within two opposing sides push for their small “victories” while ruining goodwill and the possibility of achieving the overall good of the country. We see it in other relationships when we insist on getting our way in a small matter without the consideration of the feelings of the other person and the long-term stability of the relationship.
This kind of short-sightedness happens in religious circles, too. Religious groups tear at each other over minor matters while depleting their overall witness to the world around them.
Of course, this is not to say there aren’t things worth fighting for or even dying for. However, it has become too easy to elevate small matters into big ones. We are like boxers who may shake hands at the beginning but end up pummeling each other to the point where we become unrecognizable.
The remedy to this destructive behavior starts with prioritizing. What is worth dying for and what is not? What is worth compromising over and what is not? If everything is “worth dying for,” then your list may be too long. If nothing is worth compromising over, again your list may be much too long. Another old saying, attributed to many throughout religious history, goes something like this: “In essentials unity; in non-essentials liberty; in all things charity.” This simply means that as we narrow down the essentials — the things worth clinging to and even dying for — let us seek unity in those bigger ideals.
Conversely, regarding things that are not as important, let us seek to give liberty. Let’s allow others to have the freedom to disagree agreeably. Finally, since the old word “charity” also can be translated as “love,” let us be loving to each other, even in areas where we feel we have to disagree.
Maybe by taking the second old saying seriously, the one about being charitable and loving, we can avoid the pitfalls of the first.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.