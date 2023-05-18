This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Most people are familiar with the saying that reminds us we can “win the battle but lose the war.” It is used in the context of priorities: Don’t miss out on the benefits of the bigger picture by focusing too much on smaller, less important things.

It seems we’re in a culture where the small battles are much more important than the overall big picture. We see it in politics when factions within two opposing sides push for their small “victories” while ruining goodwill and the possibility of achieving the overall good of the country. We see it in other relationships when we insist on getting our way in a small matter without the consideration of the feelings of the other person and the long-term stability of the relationship.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

