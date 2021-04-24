Why you're here

“Why am I here?”

We have all asked that question at least once. This question is not just about the biological realities that cause us to be born. Rather, this question is about purpose. After all, life is more than just breathing, eating, working and sleeping. Each of us longs to have a sense of purpose as we go about our day-to-day tasks.

Religious faith is meant to help us answer that question. The books and worship that guide our faith do not contain detailed scientific explanations about how we got here or how our circulatory systems function. That’s not the function of faith. Faith isn’t about the detailed “how” questions. Faith seeks to help us answer the “why” questions. Most every faith teaches that we are put here for some purpose. That purpose usually starts with how we use the gifts and time we have been given in service of others.

Of course, many seek to answer the question about purpose in a functional material way: “I’m here to make money,” “I’m here to contribute to the economy” or “I’m here to do my work.” These statements have some partial truth, but religious faith teaches us that there is more to it than that.

In the Christian New Testament, the Apostle Peter writes: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:10). Religious texts from faiths such as Judaism and Islam contain similar admonitions.

Here’s what it means: We believe that we are born with certain gifts that are not only to be used to do things like making money, working and contributing to overall economic development. Nor are we here simply to find our own personal success. Again, all of these things can be good and are part of being human. But they are not the full picture. Ultimately, our presence here has a bigger purpose: To serve others with the gifts we have been given.

At first glance, that may sound daunting or even unfair. But this is why this particular passage reminds us that we are faithful stewards of God’s grace “in its various forms.” This implies that all that we have is from a source much bigger than ourselves. We benefit from the gifts we have been given by God, and this is good. Our use of those gifts extends beyond service to our own purposes, though. We are part of a bigger picture.

We are like pieces of a big puzzle that work together for the good of others. The word “steward” is used often in sacred texts. It means something like a caretaker. Again, it implies that we are not the source of our own good things, but we are caretakers of gifts and talents given to us, gifts on loan from God. Whatever we are entrusted with — little or much — part of the purpose of these gifts is so that we may experience the joy of serving others. This means we can experience the joy and fulfillment of brightening the day, and even the life, of someone else.

May we use whatever we have been given to spread joy in our communities and in our world. In this way, we become more fully what we are created to be: We become more fully human.