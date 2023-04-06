The Bible begins with an account of creation: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth....” (Genesis 1:1). The first few chapters walk us through the unfolding of creation not from a scientific point of view but from a theological point of view. In other words, the Bible is not trying to focus as much on the “how” of creation but rather the “who.”
When the account of the creation of human beings comes up at the end of God’s creative process, the Bible says this: “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them: (Genesis 1:27).
Again, while this does not explore the biological and other scientific “how” of creation (the Bible is not mean to be a science textbook, after all), it does highlight the value of all human life and of all human beings.
The “image of God” idea as applied to human beings means there is a special dignity and value to them that God grants. It implies that this “image of God” emphasis is meant to be part of an ongoing shaping and crafting, where God and human beings work together in relationship to produce what many have called “a life worth living.” The order is clear: God desires the best for human beings, God seeks to fully nurture what it means for each individual to be “the image of God” and God sees all women and men as valuable enough to invest in.
For people of faith, being created in the image of God teaches many key lessons. First, it means that all people are valuable and have potential. This leads to important commandments and laws later on in the Bible that prohibit murder and other forms of mistreatment between human beings.
Another key lesson from this “image of God” idea involves the avoidance of trying to make God into our own image. The biblical term for this is “idolatry.” It simply means making an idol — a false god — out of anything else except for the true God. We ourselves — our own ways, etc. — can become one of those idols.
It is very tempting for all of us to try and build a “god” out of what we value and desire, including our own preferences. Having faith, though, involves surrendering our ways and desires in order to promote the overall purpose of God in our lives and world. This is crucial if we are to avoid misusing God, the Bible or faith in a way that can be corrupting or give a negative witness to what it means to be a person of faith.
As we celebrate the fact that God has created us in His image, let us also be quick to avoid trying to create God in our own image.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.
