The Bible begins with an account of creation: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth....” (Genesis 1:1). The first few chapters walk us through the unfolding of creation not from a scientific point of view but from a theological point of view. In other words, the Bible is not trying to focus as much on the “how” of creation but rather the “who.”

When the account of the creation of human beings comes up at the end of God’s creative process, the Bible says this: “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them: (Genesis 1:27).

