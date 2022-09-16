This phrase is used by parents, grandparents, spouses and other caregivers every day. Those who have people who say this phrase to us are blessed. When someone in our lives who used this phrase frequently is gone, we miss them.
When we are younger, we likely do not appreciate the voices of those who check on us. We often see it as interference or being nosy. Sometimes, from some people, that may be the case. However, for the most part, the older we get we tend to appreciate those in our lives who use this phrase.
A little boy named Oscar was playing hide and seek with his friends. The child who was “it” counted. The children scattered. After several minutes, the adult leader gathered the kids together and noticed one was missing. After several frantic minutes, the leader found Oscar. He was sitting in a nearby room was crying. After asking him what was wrong, Oscar, through tears, said, “Nobody found me.”
Instead of being happy that he won the game, Oscar was sad because he felt his friends had forgotten or abandoned him. As the leader was trying to comfort him, Oscar’s friends, who had heard the commotion, slowly gathered around him and each one hugged him.
We all want to be found. We all need to be checked on, at least every once in a while.
Do you have someone who checks in on you from time to time? If so, be thankful and tell them you are thankful for their care. Of course, set healthy boundaries with them if need be. However, don’t overlook the importance of having someone who comes looking for you.
If you don’t have someone like that, there are places and ways for that to happen. First, you can reach out to your local clergyperson or a trusted friend. You also can become that person for a family member, a lonely person you know or a close friend who may need a word of encouragement.
Often when we check in with someone, they say, “I’m fine,” or “All is well.” There’s nothing wrong with that. Even if there is not an immediate need, there is peace in knowing that someone cares how we are doing. Every once in a while, though, that person will have a need. They will want to talk. They will be especially glad that someone is there.
Be that person. Don’t neglect those people in your own life. When people who check in on us are gone, we miss them. As time goes on, we become more and more thankful for caring people who simply say, “I’m just calling to check on you.”
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
