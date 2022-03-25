“I want to do something, but I feel so helpless.”
If you’ve ever said that or thought it, you’re not alone. A global pandemic, destructive storms and violent wars thousands of miles away all contribute to a feeling of helplessness. What can one person do to be of some assistance to so many who seem so far away?
The good news is that although there is much we cannot control or even “fix,” there are steps we can take to make a difference. Here are some suggestions.
First, find local ways to address global issues. For instance, giving care and comfort to COVID-19 patients or caregivers can put a local face on a global pandemic while doing something tangible for those who are suffering.
Finding local organizations helping refugees of war can help make progress in addressing a global war and refugee crisis. While we may not be able to travel to a heavily damaged storm site, we can assist those affected by bad weather near us. A local face on a global issue raises awareness, allows us to do something and becomes part of a bigger solution.
Second, give through trustworthy organizations. Sadly, during times of crisis, impostor organizations pop up on social media asking for funds. Groups like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and even the Better Business Bureau can help sort out the most effective and reputable charities. Remember that even small donations can go a long way when distributed properly. For example, if you are only giving $10 to a reputable charitable organization, imagine 1,000 other people (a relatively small number of donors for many large nonprofits) doing the same thing. You have just become part of a $10,000 gift!
Finally, don’t underestimate the importance of prayer and communication with others. People of faith believe that prayer evokes divine action and increases our awareness of issues. Prayer done in the context of worship increases our contact with others and can be part of prompting greater involvement in taking action.
The old saying “All of us are stronger than one of us” reminds us of the importance of communities — including communities of faith — banding together to tackle issues that seem overwhelming.
There’s no need to feel utterly helpless, even though individually we cannot solve every major issue that arises. The grand scale of these issues reminds us of our need to pray and join with others in moving toward a solution. The local actions we can take remind us that we don’t have to sit still and fret, even regarding the most challenging issues of our day.
