The title of this article is not “if” people let us down. There’s a reason for that. Because we human beings are imperfect, and because we human beings are built for community, the chances are good that someone — even someone very close to us — will let us down at some time in our lives.
The closer they are to us, the more likely that is to happen to some degree. And because they are closer to us, the harder it is to manage.
Of course, it is always disappointing when people’s behavior does not meet our expectations. We campaign for a political leader only to find he or she has serious flaws that we did not see (or we refused to see at the time) that bring them and their career crashing down. We eagerly start a new job, only to find that just beneath the surface of the organization there is disarray and dysfunction. Worse yet, we choose a significant other and he or she chooses to be unkind or unfaithful.
Nearly everyone has a story like this. However, these stories do not have to destroy us. In fact, many times being let down by people or organizations can give us a more realistic view of our expectations and other people. Some betrayals are difficult to come back from. However, because we recognize that there are no perfect people, strained relationships can be restored over time.
Here are actions experts recommend when you have been let down or betrayed.
First, remember that you do not have to carry around that disappointment forever. You can forgive, which does not mean “excusing” bad behavior. Instead, forgiveness means truthfully acknowledging bad behavior and then choosing to stop obsessing about it.
Second, being realistic about expectations can help us put disappointment into proper perspective. Sometimes our expectations are unreasonable, and it makes it easier for someone to disappoint us. We can think highly of people without putting them on a pedestal from which, more often than not, they are bound to fall with a crash. Ask, “Are my expectations reasonable here?” If they are not, adjust them. If you (and maybe others you trust) feel they are reasonable, then deal with the process of forgiveness and (see below) reconciliation.
Third, distinguish between forgiving and trusting. Forgiveness is a gift we choose to give ourselves and others. Forgiveness means we choose not to carry around a grudge, and we choose not to continually try to punish a person for the past. However, trusting is something that is earned (or earned back) over time. We can forgive someone and still ask that they work to rebuild trust over a period of time. At first, this may (ironically) seem like holding a grudge. However, what you are really doing is saying, “I won’t continue to punish you or me for the wrong that was done, but I won’t fully trust you again unless you are willing to show me you are trustworthy over time.”
These simple steps allow us to gauge our expectations while also protecting ourselves and our relationships in the long run.
