A classic question method actors ask when taking on a role in a play or movie is: “What’s my character’s motivation?” The question concerns the motives behind a character’s delivery of his or her lines.
If the character in the movie or play has a back story full of anger, then the lines will be delivered with more aggression or even rage. If the character is told that the goal is to be a sympathetic character, his or her lines will be delivered with more care and even grace. All of this preparation flows from a simple truth: When the motivation is clear, the actions follow suit.
The sentiment expressed in that statement becomes the case in real life, as well. When we are motivated by good things, redemptive things and positive things, our actions and attitude tend to follow suit. If we are motivated by destructive things like greed, jealousy or fear, similarly destructive actions often follow, at least eventually.
The Bible talks a great deal about actions. It also talks a great deal about motivation. For instance, in the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says: “Be careful not to practice your acts of righteousness in front of others to be seen by them ...” (Matthew 6:1). Jesus also says, “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others.”
In fact, the Bible’s main emphasis, in both the Old and New Testaments, has more to do with motivation — why we do what we do — than about the outcomes of our actions. In other words, it seems that God is more pleased with our motivation than whether or not we accomplish a certain goal or fall short of an ideal. One passage reminds us: “Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8).
As we go about our day, it is not a bad idea to pause now and then and ask, “What is my motivation? Why am I about to say or do this?” If the answer involves selfish, self-centered reasons, the result will likely be disastrous in the long run, if not right away. If, however, the motivation is genuine concern for others, you’re likely on the right track.
And if things fall short, remember it is much easier to correct an action than it is to fix a bad motivation or attitude.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
