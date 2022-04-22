This is the punchline of a joke about a church member set in her ways who fell asleep during a church business meeting.
It lovingly pokes fun at a difficult reality: Often religious people are better known for what they are against than what they are for.
Of course, all of us have things we oppose. Some issues arise that call for opposition, especially in cases where people are treated unjustly or are being abused and neglected. In many instances, justice demands that someone (or a group of people) stand up and give a firm “No!” to harmful decisions or actions.
However, the difficulty comes when the ONLY thing a person or a group is known for is what it is against. When this happens, a group — especially a faith group — comes across as defensive, reactionary or simply as naysayers.
Again, there are key things that most people and groups of faith oppose, and that is part of the role of people of faith. However, thankfully, a life of faith is defined by much more than what we oppose.
For instance, despite our imperfections, people of faith support hospitals, homeless shelters, job programs and education at all levels throughout the world. People of faith have been leaders in civil rights, sheltering refugees, rallying for peace and speaking up for those underrepresented throughout history.
While all of us can point to examples of people of faith who have been on the wrong side of history and who have stood for things that oppose the positive items just mentioned, the overwhelming majority of faith leaders and organizations throughout history have been “for” things that promote the best in our world.
The most impactful way of expressing what we are about as people of faith, though, comes on a much more local level. As we interact with individuals and with our local communities of faith, it is important to balance what we are against with what we are for.
Take a look in the mirror and make sure that the overall message of our lives centers on what we support — things that further love, peace and kindness toward all — instead of simply being known for what we are against.
The good things that we as people of faith support can make what we oppose more understandable. They also can make our voices of opposition when necessary more impactful.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
