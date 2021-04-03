Every religion has a high view of nature. Some worship nature, while others value nature as a product of the creation of Divine Being. Either way, virtually all religions acknowledge that nature has something of value to teach us.

Thirteenth-century Catholic philosopher Thomas Aquinas said that observing the movement of nature can give human beings proof of God. Both the Hebrew and Christian scriptures affirm that nature, as God’s creation, allows us to see the “handiwork” or fingerprints of God each day. Isaiah 55 describes the mountains as “breaking forth into singing” and the “trees of the field” as “clapping their hands” (55:12).

All of this means that nature has something to say to us about who we are and how we are to live. Some religions portray nature as a mother figure: one who creates, nurtures and teaches us. Others, especially theistic religions, say that nature is more like a sibling: created by the same being or source. Either way, nature is viewed by people of faith as a great gift, and in nature, we learn important lessons about life and death.

As we see the leaves turn to gold and the temperatures drop during autumn and winter, we learn that death is a natural (though difficult) part of life. In nature, we see animals of all kinds adapt, let go and move forward. When flowers and leaves begin to bloom again, announcing the spring, we learn that life is tenacious and that we can have hope after enduring the long, cold days. Summer warms us while warning us that we should be vigilant in preparation for the next time fall and winter come around. Every good farmer knows that we “make hay while the sun shines.”

The gift of nature and the lessons of the cycles of nature are among the many reasons why people of faith have honored nature in the following ways:

The worship cycles (sometimes called liturgical calendars) of many groups revolve around nature.

Most religious groups hold caring for the land in high regard, not only as a matter of long-term survival but as a way of honoring it and/or its Creator.

Sacred works and sacred songs honor the place and the lessons of nature. A familiar Christian hymn says this, speaking of God as “Father” of all creation: This is my Father’s world / He shines in all that’s fair / In the rustling grass I hear Him pass / He speaks to me everywhere.

So, as spring continues to produce new life all around us, may we take a moment to enjoy the outdoors. We as people of faith can lead the way in reminding others to care for our communities and our world. We can do tangible things like plant a tree, adopt a pet or grow a garden to help feed others. Whatever way we celebrate, we can celebrate the gift that nature is to us and the lessons each cycle of seasons provide.