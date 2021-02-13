A popular song from the 1980s by the great Tina Turner asks a question: “What’s love got to do with it?” It turns out, love has everything to do with it!

As we approach a day set aside for the celebration of romantic love — Valentine’s Day — maybe we should take a closer look at the bigger picture of this thing called love.

First of all, it is helpful to remember that Valentine’s Day is actually a religious feast. It commemorates St. Valentine, who defied a Roman Emperor and performed marriages for soldiers, who were banned from marrying. Valentine was captured and put to death. His “feast day” was set aside as a way of celebrating marriage — and eventually romantic love in general. St. Valentine’s Day replaced an older Roman holiday that also emphasized fertility. Of course, commercialization has moved the focus away from a religious meaning but has maintained an emphasis upon romantic love.

Feb. 14 has captured the hearts of many. It is hard not to be excited about an entire day set aside to celebrate love and romance. Of course, religious people have our own take on what love is, and what love has to do with … well … everything.

In the Christian New Testament, for instance, there are three Greek words translated “love.” The first is “philos.” It is means something like the love we see in friendship. “Philadelphia” means “city” (delphi) of “brotherly love” (philos). Philos describes a love between close friends. It’s a love that is fiercely loyal and binds a community or family together.

The second word for love is “eros.” It’s where we get the term “erotic.” It describes the romantic and even sexual expressions of love. It takes seriously — as all people do — the fact that romance is a genuine and valid expression of love toward another person. It is also the most “commercialized” approach to love. The exciting nature of eros makes it easy to market and even exploit. The good news is that people of all faiths hold romantic love in a place of honor. However, because romantic love centers on attraction, it can be easily exploited and misused.

The third word for love in the New Testament is the most powerful of all. The word “agape” is used when describing a self-giving, self-sacrificing love. It is considered the most noble expression of love in all religions. It binds the other expressions of love in the long run. It is the kind of love associated with God in biblical texts. It is considered the strongest, most active and longest-lasting expression of love.

Ultimately, none of these expressions are good on their own. All three are important. All three are powerful and attractive. As we approach the holiday set aside to celebrate romantic love, it is good to know that all three of these aspects are part of building relationships.

There are some people with whom we strike a romantic connection (eros). There are still others whom we consider close friends, on whom we rely and around whom we build our lives (philos). Finally, we are all called to demonstrate a sacrificial love that elevates others through encouragement and active generosity. We all strive for the third, while certainly enjoying the other two. This third kind of love — agape — brings us hope, because it reminds us that there is a way of loving that transcends bonds of family or romantic attraction.

So, as we rightly celebrate romance, may we always strive for deep friendships and expressions of unconditional love, as well. Happy Valentine’s Day!