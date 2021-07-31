Ruth Bell Graham, the wife of the late evangelist Dr. Billy Graham, once said that marriage is “a union of professional forgivers.” Her point was that both parties must be consistent in their willingness to offer forgiveness for marriages to survive and thrive.
This helpful reminder applies to every relationship. Any meaningful relationship requires a consistent willingness for all parties involved to forgive. This is true mainly because in any meaningful relationship we see sides of a person that others don’t see. We see the good and the bad. We see their strengths and weaknesses up close. Since we are all flawed people, it usually does not take long for those flaws to come to the surface as we interact with those with whom we choose to connect deeply.
So, here are some helpful reminders about what forgiveness is NOT, as well as what forgiveness IS. These are helpful mainly because when it comes to forgiveness, we tend to assume that we should be guided by an old and misinformed saying that we are to “forgive and forget.” In reality, we are unlikely to forget wrongs done to us. However, we still can practice forgiveness. Here are a few reminders.
Forgiveness is NOT
Forgetting. We can choose not to hold grudges, even though we may not be able to forget the wrong done to us. When we remember and are troubled by past wrongs, we can choose not to hold a grudge and choose not to seek revenge. Doing this spares us the burden of reliving and rehashing the wrong done while still acknowledging the wrong.
Denying. Some people confuse forgiveness with denial. Denial says, “This never happened.” It is a form of pretending, and it can actually cause more mental and emotional strain because the actual wrong is never dealt with. The process of forgiveness starts with being honest about the wrong: “I was hurt when you did this.” It is an honest assessment that leads to dealing with the wrong and working through the process of not holding grudges against the perpetrator.
Excusing. Saying, “I forgive you,” is not the same thing as saying, “I excuse what you have done.” Nor is it saying that what has been done is something that can be repeated. Instead, forgiveness acknowledges the wrong: “This hurt me.” However, forgiveness then allows us to say, “I choose not to hold this wrong over your head forever and I choose to open a door toward healing for me, and eventually, for both of us.”
Revenge. Active revenge involves actively “getting them back.” This only escalates the conflict, multiplies the hurt and keeps the pain at the forefront. Passive revenge involves either simply shutting out the person who wronged us or using the action(s) as ongoing means of punishing. This approach keeps the pain fresh and prevents steps toward reconciliation.
Forgiveness IS
A process. Forgiveness starts with an act of will: I choose to forgive you. It continues through a process of working through the hurt and dealing with the aftermath.
A series of choices. We begin the process by choosing to forgive (not hold a grudge or seek revenge). We continue the process by choosing this course of action consistently. Along the way, we leave an open door for the person who wronged us to demonstrate true sorrow and to change his or her behavior. If this does not happen, we can still choose to forgive. This means we do not have to carry around their harmful choices even though we may have to limit our interactions with them in the future.
This brings us to the most important point. Forgiveness is not the same as reconciliation. Forgiveness is the choice an individual makes not to carry around the burden of revenge or resentment. Reconciliation takes two people: the injured party and the one who committed the harm. Reconciliation can only happen when a person who has been forgiven chooses to take steps to earn (or re-establish) the trust that was lost by his or her action. If the person who committed the harm is willing and the person harmed chooses to forgive and explore opportunities to regain trust, the relationship can be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.