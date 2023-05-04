“He was a hard worker, but he really neglected his family.”
“She was a faithful church member, but she was very racist.”
These are things I have heard from people describing family members over the past 30 years or so. Each sentence contains a good thing and a bad thing. The “but” in the sentence emphasizes the “bad” thing. In each case, there was an appreciation for the good thing that was said, but there was an immediate look of sadness or even embarrassment when the second part (the bad part) was expressed.
We all have imperfections and we all have positive characteristics that are part of our identities. The challenge can be summed up in one question: What do we want to be known for? Our identities are complicated and different people will react to us in different ways. We all have people who love us unconditionally, and we all have people who would have trouble liking us — or at least connecting to us — regardless of what we do.
The longer we live, though, the more of an overall impression our life makes on those around us. Even as you read this, it is likely the faces of people come to mind, along with an overall impression of them. No one is perfect, of course, but we do tend to have overall impressions of people in our lives. These impressions are based upon many things, but for many people, they are based on how they treated us and those close to us.
In fact, one old saying, attributed to the late poet Maya Angelou, reminds us that “... people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
This is an important lesson, and we can begin making choices now about how to implement it. First, we can do some healthy self-examination. If there are people we have mistreated or neglected, now is a good time to seek out forgiveness and reconciliation. Meanwhile, discontinuing the harmful behavior of neglect also would be wise. We can look for ways to be a blessing to others wherever we are. That’s not to say we won’t have bad days or lose our temper once in a while — these are normal parts of life.
However, with God’s help, making an effort to practice kindness, compassion and grace toward others can help ensure that we can consistently be relied upon as a person that makes a positive impact on others. Along the way, we can make the world around us just a little bit better, as well — even after we’re gone.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.