When I was a child, I remember a popular pizza commercial that asked, “What do you want on your tombstone?” It was a commercial for Tombstone pizza, and it was a play on words. The person in the commercial would answer something like, “Pepperoni and cheese!”
As I get older, the question becomes more than a catchy commercial line. Although it may sound morbid, we can turn it into something positive. The question really is about what we want to be remembered for. Specifically, it addresses the impact we want to leave behind after we’re gone.
I heard the story of an older pastor who was addressing his congregation on Graduation Sunday. It was a Sunday that celebrated the high school and college graduations of young people in the congregation. Among the old preacher’s words to the eager young men and women who sat in front of him were these: “When you were born, your parents probably cried. They cried tears of joy that you had arrived. But when you die — and you WILL die someday — the question is: Will people cry because they are sad you’re gone?”
The words caused some laughter from the young people in the group. It also brought about serious reflection from all who were present.
This is because, in the words of the author, researcher and physician Kathryn Mannix, living our lives with an eye toward the fact that one day we are all going to die can help us live better. In her book entitled, “With the End in Mind: Dying, Death, and Wisdom in the Age of Denial,” Mannix writes that preparing for the reality of death can make it less frightening and cause us to live with a deeper appreciation for the life we have been given.
This does not mean we go through life with some sort of death fixation. Nor does it mean that we live in fear of death. Rather, when we live with the realization that we are mortal, we are more inclined to live humbly while also living with a sense of passion and adventure. Furthermore, living with the realization of death can cause us to think about ways we can have an impact on those around us and on those who will come after us.
At some point in our lives, we all ask questions about our purpose: Why are we here? That question is motivated by the realization that our time is limited, no matter how long we live. There is a country song that was popular 20 years ago or so in which the main character is diagnosed with cancer.
The song, “Live Like You Were Dying” recorded by country artist Tim McGraw, follows the story of this man who was asked what he did after the diagnosis. His response: “I went skydiving/ I went Rocky Mountain climbing / I went 2.7 seconds on a bull named Fu Man Chu / I dug deeper and spoke sweeter / And I gave forgiveness I had been denying.” Then, the character in the song says, “Son, I hope someday you get the chance to live like you were dying.”
The motivation of death does not have to be one of fear, since every one of us will grapple at some time with our mortality. As the saying does: “One of every one person dies.” The reality of death can motivate us toward more passionate and compassionate living, as we take seriously what will be on our tombstone.
