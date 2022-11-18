Thanksgiving is really an older holiday than we give it credit for.
In America, we know that the first official “Thanksgiving proclamation” was made by President George Washington in 1789. In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln made another official proclamation that the last Thursday of November is “a day of Thanksgiving.” This nailed down the idea of Thanksgiving Day as a national holiday. Canada has a strong Thanksgiving tradition as well, though it is celebrated on a different day.
However, most people are surprised that the idea of setting aside a special time of observance to “give thanks” dates back hundreds and even thousands of years. In the Hebrew Bible (Christian Old Testament), for example, it was common for the people of Israel to set aside times to pray, celebrate and even feast as a way of thanking God for special provision. An early Jewish feast called Sukkot, mentioned in Leviticus 23, was a time of celebration for bringing in the harvest. In a real sense, according to Old Testament scholars, it was a Jewish Thanksgiving feast. Similar feasts and commemorations occur throughout the Old Testament, for both individuals and the nation.
In the Christian New Testament, the feasts of the Old Testament are carried over from early Christian culture and worship. The Last Supper with Jesus and his disciples before the crucifixion was part of such a commemoration. In later Christian tradition stemming from that event, the word for “thanksgiving” is attached to the meal of bread and wine that Jesus uses. The Greek word is “eucharisto,” which in English is transliterated into “Eucharist.” The Communion meal, or, Lord’s Supper, in both Catholic and Protestant settings, is commonly called “the Eucharist.” It is a kind of “Thanksgiving” meal for Christians as they give thanks for the sacrificial death and the resurrection of Jesus.
So as you gather around a table this Thanksgiving Day, remember that the roots of giving thanks for food, family and for the blessings in life are not just an American holiday. Nor is it simply another day on the calendar. It is meant to be a lifestyle of gratefulness, deeply rooted in faith and history. One does not have to be a person of faith to give thanks for blessings (although I believe it certainly helps).
Regardless of our background or current situation, history and faith traditions have demonstrated the importance of slowing down to give thanks. None of us is completely “self-made.” All of us owe gratitude to someone and for someone. Therefore, let us start Thanksgiving this year with the question, “What am I grateful for?” And as we make that list, may we keep it handy all year long.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
