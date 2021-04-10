“If you’re going to talk the talk, you better be able to walk the walk!”

This is not a direct quote from a religious book or sacred scripture. In fact, it is a quote from a professional football coach. Growing up in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys were a bit like a religion to some people. Just after one of three NFC Championship wins for the early-1990s Cowboys, as they were on their way to winning three Super Bowls in four years, head coach Jimmy Johnson said this to his players. The week before, in order to motivate the team, Johnson predicted a win by saying, “You can put it in three-inch headlines: We will win this game!”

While Coach Johnson would in no way be mistaken for a religious leader or a theologian, his words about aligning one’s actions with words resonate for people of faith. In a world where nearly every week a religious leader experiences an embarrassing “fall” due to moral failure, consistency in how we live is more important than ever.

A new Gallup poll shows that for the first time, Americans who claim membership in a church or religious group is less than half of the population. There are many factors that contribute to such a decline, of course. But, the one clergy hear the most involves the importance of the words from Hall of Fame football coach. When our “walk” doesn’t match our “talk,” skepticism and mistrust abound.

The Christian New Testament uses a Greek word that is almost the exact same word in English: “hypocrite.” The term literally means to put one face or mask over another. Where I was raised, we used the term “two-faced” to describe a person who appears to be one thing but is secretly another.

How can we avoid being hypocrites when we as people of faith realize that we are certainly not as perfect or holy as the message we represent? Well, the good news is that almost no one expects anyone to be absolutely perfect. Also, most people recognize that people of faith are no exception. There are, however, some self-reflective questions we can ask.

First, am I being fair? This question causes us to apply the same standards to ourselves that we apply to others. Furthermore, it causes us to assess if we are applying the same standards to our favorite political party, politician or personality that we apply to those on our “side.” We are certainly entitled to support those we choose. However, applying uneven standards can bring concerns of hypocrisy.

Second, am I being consistent? Again, thankfully no one expects people of faith to be perfect. However, most people of faith talk a lot about morality — avoiding harmful behaviors and performing acts of kindness. So, asking ourselves if the things we say are important to us are showing forth from our own lives can help our walk match our talk.

Finally, am I being transparent? It is easy for people of faith to remain distant and hidden away behind nice-sounding words. However, most people who have questions about faith already feel separated from these concepts, and they long to encounter someone who is authentic. Transparency — being honest about our own struggles, weaknesses and vulnerabilities — allows us to demonstrate our authenticity. When we do that, people recognize that our faith does not make us “less human.” Instead, faith takes our humanness and grounds it in something bigger than ourselves, so that we can be more of what we have been created to be.

Allowing people to see the “real person” who is at times struggling in this thing called faith invites others to explore faith in their own lives.