The late rhythm and blues artist Sam Cooke once sang, “It’s been a long time coming, but I know change is gonna come.”
Change is hard to wait for. We become restless, especially when we see tragedies and injustices in our world. As people of faith, we pray for change. We also seek active ways to do something about the needs we see around us. While we cannot wave a magic wand and bring about the changes we hope for, we can be part of the slow and steady progress toward the good.
First, we can unite. All of us working together can do more than any one of us. We can unite in prayer, in protest, in giving and in positive actions on behalf of others. A simple phone call, text or email can be a spark that ignites an ongoing movement toward change.
We can also take initiative. The encouragement we receive from uniting together can give us the courage to speak first and act first. Often in times of crisis or the face of injustice, people wait around to see if someone will say or do something. As people of faith, we can be those who take initiative. We do not have to wait around for someone to speak or act. We can do so. Those who take initiative often are surprised at how quickly others join in. Those who were waiting to see if anyone would speak or act can be spurred on by one who takes it upon him or herself to speak and act.
Finally, we can be consistent. Music is filled with “one-hit wonders” who make an impact and quickly disappear. Every sport has athletes who make a big splash the first year and then dwindle for various reasons. Sometimes these quick exits are due to factors beyond the control of the artist or the athlete. At other times, a lack of consistency comes into play. After a big moment, it is easy to let things slip. It takes a great deal of courage to take the first big step. For some, that first step is all they desire to take.
However, to make a lasting impact, developing a consistent voice and consistent actions is key. Great leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. are certainly known for key events like the Montgomery bus boycotts in the mid-1950s. However, it is the ongoing work of prayer, organization and consistency that helped shape the message of the civil rights movement.
While it is true that most of us as people of faith only have a relatively small circle of influence, by uniting, by taking initiative in the face of injustice and by being consistent in our message, we can make a lasting impact.
We still wait for change, but we can stay active while we wait.
