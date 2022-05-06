The great American poet Robert Frost wrote a piece called “Mending Wall.”
It’s about two men who own adjoining properties. One raises pine trees and the other has an apple orchard. One man discovers that the small wall serving as a fence has fallen. He notes that there is an annual ritual that he and his neighbor go through, where they walk the fence line and “mend” the wall that separates their property lines.
One of the men (the narrator of the poem) sees no reason for this ritual.
After all, he notes, “My apple trees will never get across, and eat the cones under his pine ...”
Nevertheless, the neighbor repeats throughout the poem a line handed down to him by his father: “Good fences make good neighbors.”
Over and over again, no matter what protests the narrator and owner of the apple orchard makes, the pine tree farm owner repeats his father’s line, even when the narrator (who says he feels the mischief of spring) asks, “Why do they make good neighbors?”
However, as the poem ends, the narrator states, “He will not go behind his father’s saying.”
Too often, we are like the man with the pine trees. We are raised with a wide array of influences, some good and some bad. Many traditions and sayings are passed down to us, and many of these are important in shaping who we become.
Like the poet, though, it is always helpful to, once in a while, take a moment and make sure the things handed down to us are appropriate for our context. In other words, we have a choice to simply parrot what is handed down to us from those who have been part of our lives. Or we can ask “What if?” kinds of questions to evaluate the appropriateness of these things.
Some things withstand the test of time. Others do not. Using what people of faith call “discernment,” which is a word that implies “appropriate contextual filtering,” can move us beyond mere repetition of the past.
Keeping those things that are good and healthy from our past can give us steadiness and wisdom as we navigate our lives. Doing away with traditions or actions that unnecessarily divide or harm can do the same. Sometimes good fences make good neighbors. But not always.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.