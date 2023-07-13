Before working in journalism, I was a full-time pastor. I still serve local churches on a part-time basis. As I was transitioning into a full-time role as a lead pastor in my early 20s, I remember feeling a great sense of responsibility that often overwhelmed me.
Although I was serving a relatively small congregation and I was a seminary student working toward ordination, I was suddenly responsible for the spiritual direction of a whole group of people, nearly all of whom were older than I was. Some days this felt like being a new swimmer suddenly tossed into the middle of the ocean!
Of course, I was mostly putting the pressure on myself. The congregation, because they were older and a smaller group, had experience with younger ministers in their history. They were not worried about my inexperience. Most of them saw it as an opportunity to both learn from whatever I could bring and to assist me in my development as a minister. Looking back, I’m sure they taught me more than I taught them. At the time, though, I was struggling with a tremendous burden.
It was during my first year of serving this congregation (in what became a five-year tenure there) that an older, wiser pastor, who had experience in a range of church sizes and settings, pulled me aside and gave me two pieces of advice. These words of wisdom were not earth-shaking. They were quite obvious. However, hearing them seemed to set my mind and heart at ease, and since then, whenever I start to feel overwhelmed as a minister, or just in life, the words of this now-departed man come to mind. They still have the same calming effect on me as they did all those years ago.
First, he said, “You are not the Messiah.” In theology language, that meant that I was not the “savior” and the focus of the church — or anything, really. He went on to say, “We already have a savior, you’re not him. So stop telling yourself you have to be him and just find the place where you can use your gifts the best.” This is helpful advice for a young (or even older) person who is trying to “do it all.”
Second, he said, “You are not the Holy Spirit, either.” Again, in the language of my faith, that means I do not have to pressure or manipulate people into doing or being what I think they should be. My job was — and is — to be obedient and faithful to what God wants me to do and trust God to use that to make the changes God wants to see in me and others. “Pressuring people into something doesn’t work in the long run,” he added. “It’s a short-term solution that will only backfire in the end.”
I’m not sure exactly how these two words of wisdom translate into everyday life for everyone. I do know that they have not only served me well in pastoral work but also other aspects of my life when I take them seriously.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.