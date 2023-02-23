These words from the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament caution us that self-centeredness and exalting our own ways and accomplishments ultimately lead to our downfall. In the words of a country songwriter, when we fall off of the pedestal we build for ourselves, “it’s a long way down.”
Pride is one of the words that has experienced a kind of evolution over the centuries. The Old English word for pride was a much more troubling-sounding word: haughtiness. It invokes the image of a peacock strutting and displaying its colorful wings, garnering all the attention to itself. According to ancient wisdom, this peacock is flaunting itself as it simultaneously walks off a high cliff to its destruction.
Pride has in recent decades developed a more positive connotation. The popular definition is more along the lines of acknowledging the good that we possess or the good that we have accomplished. So, the expression, “I’m proud of him,” or, “We should take pride in our work,” does not evoke the negative images of haughtiness or self-exaltation. Instead, it is more of an honest recognition of something good or worthwhile.
The “pride” the Bible warns us about is definitely the first kind — the arrogant, self-exalting kind. The second, more popular version is more like honest recognition of the worth of oneself or others. The first is destructive, while the second can be healthy.
The season of Lent is here. It’s the season of preparation leading up to Easter, which is in many ways (even more than Christmas) a focal point of the Christian year.
The Season of Lent began with Ash Wednesday this week. During the worship gatherings of Ash Wednesday, many Christians ended the service with what is called the “impartation of ashes.” Worshipers come forward at the end of the service and the pastor/priest makes the sign of the cross on their foreheads with ashes. While this may seem odd to many, the symbolism has essential ramifications in regard to the “bad” version of the word “pride.”
First, the ashes remind us that without the gift of life God has provided, we are dust. The most common traditional word the minister says as the ashes are given is this: “Remember, from dust you have come, and to dust you shall return.” This is not meant to take away hope. Instead, it is meant to remind us that we are created to be dependent upon God’s mercy and upon the help of others. On our own, no matter what our unhealthy pride may say, we won’t make it for long.
Second, the ashes remind us that because God recognizes that we cannot thrive without His presence, we are “marked” by God’s presence and grace. This marking is not to be a source of a bad kind of pride. Instead, it is a source of thanksgiving that turns our eyes away from self-exaltation and toward finding ways to assist and lift up others. May we find ways to embrace humility and thanksgiving during this time of Lent, so that we can become a blessing to others.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
