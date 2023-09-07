In the mid-1990s, a television network aired an hour-long program called “Turning Point.” It focused on a single topic each week and highlighted the key moment (or moments) when the case shifted: the turning point of the story.
Other networks and organizations have incorporated this idea since then. In literature, this approach is simply focusing on the climax of the story. In theology and religion, we might call the turning point the time of “conversion” — a moment of grace.
There are many such turning points in the Bible. The Bible is filled with moments when ordinary people experience a major encounter with God and others in a way that changes them (and even the circumstances around them) forever.
In the Old Testament Book of Exodus, Moses encounters God on a mountain after Moses had been living in exile for many years. This encounter changed Moses’ future and consequently, all of his people who were being held in slavery. A shepherd named David encountered a giant named Goliath who had intimidated the armies of Israel. This small shepherd defeated Goliath, according to the Bible, by trusting God instead of the power of armies.
The first books of the New Testament contain many “turning point” encounters with Jesus, whom Christians believe was sent to demonstrate the fullness of the love and grace of God. Nearly every book of the Bible contains some sort of turning point encounter, where people are faced with a decision or a group of decisions that can change the course of their lives.
History beyond the Bible records these kinds of encounters, as well. Some of these turning points live on as incredible stories of bravery, courage and discovery. Other turning points, wherein men and women make harmful choices, also impact history by bringing chaos, pain and destruction.
Today, each of us is faced with turning point moments when we can courageously follow truth and goodness or opt for a path of compromise. These moments can influence our own trajectory while also impacting those closest to us. The good news is that God promises to be there and to provide wisdom and grace to make the most of these turning points. That guidance includes the grace needed to change when we fail to make the most of the turning points life provides.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri.
