In the Christian tradition, the Apostle Paul, who wrote more than two-thirds of the New Testament, was known for his directness. A traveling missionary in the first generation of the Christian church, Paul spent time in jail for his faith. All the while, he wrote letters encouraging young churches throughout the ancient Near East. Some of those letters ended up being sacred scripture for Christians.
As much as Paul wrote and spoke, and as blunt as he could sometimes be, one of his letters specifically addresses his conviction about how to speak about challenging things. In the letter to the church in Ephesus, Paul writes: “. . . speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ,” (Ephesians 4:15).
Two key characteristics define mature speech for people of faith, according to Paul. The first is telling the truth. The value of being honest and consistently speaking the truth often is overlooked in a world filled with “spin” and blatant misrepresentation of facts, even from those in trusted positions.
Speaking honestly, according to Paul, is a non-negotiable for those who seek to grow in faith and maturely reflect what it means to be a follower of Christ.
The second key is love. This aspect is even more often overlooked. Sometimes we play “gotcha’” with the truth by seeking to embarrass or belittle someone with facts.
It is easy to feel justified in being unkind and unloving when we are convinced that we are “right.” However, simply stating facts or telling the truth is not adequate for those who are going to be mature, including those who wish to mature in their faith, according to Paul. Truth-telling must be accompanied by love. Specifically, the motive behind telling the truth should be a concern for others and for the truth we are telling.
So, honesty should be a priority for people of faith. We should be honest and we should not reward dishonesty. However, the truth itself is inadequate if concern for others and for what is good is absent. Speaking the truth for selfish motives or to simply bring harm can be a “half-truth.” Of course, even the most loving intentions can come across as harsh when we have to tell hard truths, and we should never back away from speaking the truth, even if it is uncomfortable.
Allowing genuine concern (love) to “lead” our discussions of truth can not only soften the blow of hard truth, but it also can invite deeper exploration of truth since it will be coming from pure motives.
Let’s be people of the truth. Let’s also be people who are loving and kind. In this way, according to Paul, we can tell the truth with a good conscience and become more mature in our faith. Who knows? Perhaps others will join us in this pursuit of truth along the way.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.