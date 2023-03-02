No matter who we are, the world is full of unexpected challenges. Even if we do all we can to prepare, plan and stay healthy, life will throw a curve ball every now and then. An unexpected job loss, an unwelcome diagnosis or a myriad of other sudden transitions in our lives or the lives of those close to us can stop us in our tracks.
The good news is that we are not alone when we experience such things. There is no one you will meet, if they have lived long enough, who hasn’t experienced a jolting transition. A common question from all people, including people of faith, is: What can I do right away when these unexpected changes happen?
While every situation is different, there are a couple of immediate thoughts that can bring some comfort as we navigate through difficult transitions. The first thing that leaps to mind for people of faith is “trust.” In the Bible, God invites His people to, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). For most of us, that means intentionally stopping in our tracks and recognizing that God is there and that God is just as trustworthy and just as present in times of difficulty as in times of comfort. Often we need help when it comes to remembering the importance of trusting. This is why it is important to reach out to trustworthy people in our lives — those who, over time, have proven to be loyal and faithful to God and us. They are visible reminders that we do not need to abandon our trust in an invisible God.
The second word that can begin our journey through a difficult transition is “adjust.” Life is full of changes, and at times those changes are forced upon us. Again, we are not alone in this experience. Stories abound of people whose current situation looks very different from their original plans. The difference between crumbling during unexpected transitions and moving forward (and even thriving later on) is the willingness to adjust. Plans and goals may need to be adjusted in response to a big change.
Temporary adjustments include taking a “bridge job” while you wait for the next career step. Getting therapy to handle an unplanned setback is another way we can make temporary adjustments to get us to ultimate solutions. Of course, some adjustments, especially after a big loss, can be more permanent. However, even these big adjustments need don’t have to be tackled alone. We have our faith and those close to us who care about helping us adjust to the curve balls life often throws.
Start by trusting, continue forward by making small and then big adjustments and allow God and those around us to point us toward deep healing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.