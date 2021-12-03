Around this time of year, most of us face the challenge of buying gifts for family, friends and loved ones. Many of these people can be difficult to buy for. This year, with supply-chain issues, the added pressure of a time crunch can make the gift-giving task overwhelming.
Perhaps it would be helpful to literally and figuratively “think outside the box.” These non-traditional gifts can be even more meaningful and make a lasting impact. Below is a partial list that can help generate out-of-the-box ideas.
Charitable gifts in a loved one’s name: Giving a gift on behalf of a loved one is a meaningful and lasting gesture. All nonprofit organizations, from service groups to places of worship, rely on gifts during this time of year to help them meet budget obligations and the increased need from those in the community. Groups like the Salvation Army and the United Way have strong reputations for the ethical distribution of funds. Many smaller groups also do a great deal of good for those in need. If your loved one has a particular charitable interest, a gift to a reputable group that reflects this interest can be a thoughtful way to honor your loved one and be a blessing to the organization.
Homemade gifts: Homemade gifts, including cards, can make a tremendous impact. Children giving handmade gifts to parents or grandparents can create a lasting keepsake and provide an inexpensive yet meaningful gift. It may not be fancy or expensive, but a homemade gift can be personalized and impactful. The big cost of a homemade gift is usually measured in hours, not dollars. So if you are considering giving a homemade gift, prepare in advance.
The gift of time: For some, the gift of getting to spend time together is the most treasured of all. Instead of a large expense for shipping and handling, perhaps a road or plane trip to be in the presence of a loved one would be a meaningful gift. Of course, for those who do not receive many visitors throughout the year, like the homebound or those in nursing facilities, a face-to-face visit or a caroling outing can be a perfect gift. In cases where travel costs would be too great or where there simply is not time to make a face-to-face visit, setting aside extra time for a Zoom call or Facetime interaction can make someone’s day.
Gifts come in all shapes and sizes. The most meaningful gifts are not necessarily those that cost the most money. Meaningful gifts involve time, planning and care. These kinds of gifts are the greatest ones we can give, and they end up making an impression that lasts a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.