“ n the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me ...”
If you are completing that sentence in song in your head or out loud right now, you know that there are 11 more days to sing about after that first line.
What many people don’t realize is that there really are 12 days of Christmas. The historic Christian calendar sets four weeks leading up to Christmas as the season called “Advent.” Regarding Christian worship, Advent is the beginning of what is called the “liturgical year.” This means that Advent begins a cycle of celebrations and feasts that move the church through the coming year. Advent is a season of expectation and of waiting. It marks a preparation for Christmas.
In most Christian churches, both Catholic and Protestant, special Advent candles are lit each Sunday leading up to Christmas. Each of the four candles has a special emphasis and meaning. The central candle, usually a large white one, is called the “Christ candle” or the “Christmas candle” and is lit on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
It also is lit at services that fall within the 12 Days of Christmas. Another area of confusion revolves around when the 12 days begin. The answer: Christmas Day is actually the first day of Christmas! So, the 12 days are not those leading up to Christmas Day. Those days leading up to Christmas are still part of Advent. Once Advent is done, the season of Christmas begins starting on Dec. 25 and going until Jan. 6.
Jan. 6 is called Epiphany and traditionally commemorates the day on which the Wise Men or Magi visited the Holy Family (Jesus, Mary and Joseph).
Instead of diving too deeply into the significance of the 12 days and the symbolism of the “gifts” of each day in the song, maybe there are some practical modern applications.
Perhaps having 12 days to celebrate Christmas can take some pressure off. For most people, Dec. 25 is packed with food, family and gift exchanges. These are fun events, but they can also increase our stress levels. Hours of preparation for these events and gatherings result in a short time of eating, opening presents and having family discussions. Perhaps reminding ourselves that after the very busy first day of Christmas, we still have 11 days to relax and reflect on the significance of the season can relieve some stress. In other words, we don’t have to try and capture every ounce of Christmas in just one day.
So play Christmas music a bit longer this year. Keep the tree up into the new year (at least until Jan. 6!). Spend more than just one day sharing fond memories, honoring loved ones and making Christmas special. Let the 12 days of Christmas set a positive tone for the year ahead, instead of rushing to cram everything into just one day. Merry Christmas!
