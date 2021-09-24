This month, Americans commemorated the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This attack was perpetrated by those who used religion — in this case Islam — as justification for their destruction.
Of course, statistically, only a very small percentage of those who have ever claimed Islam as their faith have perpetrated violence of any kind, including the kind of destructive violence we witnessed on 9/11.
Similarly, throughout history, the religion to which I belong — Christianity — has had adherents who have committed acts of violence, from torture to mass murder, in the name of the Christian faith. In America, for instance, groups like the Ku Klux Klan (a notoriously racist group) claim to derive their origins from Christian scriptures. Many who opposed the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s attended Christian churches.
Hindus are known for their peaceful and meditative practices. However, in the past century, parts of India have been characterized by acts of violence, torture and mass murder perpetrated by those who claim to be carrying out Hindu principles.
The fact is, every religious group has examples like this. Sometimes representatives of a particular faith group do not represent the truest principles of that faith. Examples like these can rightly be called “the worst of us.” Thankfully, “the worst of us” do not represent the majority of practitioners of the faith.
When we as people of faith are confronted with the bad examples of the actions of the worst of us, how can we respond? The good news is that we can agree with critics in this case.
One seminary professor I know was asked about the hypocrites and perpetrators of violence in his own (Christian) faith. The questioner said to him that the reason he did not become a Christian was that there were “too many hypocrites.” My professor friend did not engage in a debate or a fight with his questioner. Instead, the professor replied, “You’re right. Even one hypocrite would be too many, and I know the number is much more than one. However, I try not to let the bad examples guide my own approach to faith.” That simple and honest answer caused the young man asking the question to pause and to rethink his own approach to faith.
Furthermore, every religion can point to followers who do their best to carry out the principles and key teachings of the faith in order to help others. The Christians who stood against slavery in the 18th and 19th centuries, individuals like Mother Theresa, who sacrificed their own comfort in order to help the neglected and abused, as well as organizations like the Salvation Army, who give money and resources to keep individuals and families off the streets, are examples that Christians can point to as “the best of us.”
Muslims who protect non-Muslims in areas where they are oppressed are among the “best of us.” Hindus who practice active peacemaking in parts of the world torn by war and chaos are also examples of “the best of us.” Thankfully, there are individuals and organizations who, though imperfect, seek to carry out the faith they hold dear. These are the “best of us.”
So, the next time a person who claims faith engages in activity that damages their witness, we as people of faith should indeed point out the discrepancies. We also should demonstrate to those victimized that not all people of faith act that way. Furthermore, we can agree with critics that the misuse of faith in order to promote political power or harm to others is not what true faith is all about. Finally, even while recognizing our own flaws and imperfections, perhaps we can strive to be among “the best of us” in our own places of influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.