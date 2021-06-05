“Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?”

An oath like this is administered before a witness in a court case takes the stand to testify. It is a way of communicating the expectation that the witness is expected to be honest about what she or he has seen when asked. Failure to keep this oath can result in the witness being charged with the crime of perjury. Either misrepresenting the facts of the case or refusing to fully share the “whole truth” can result in a perjury penalty.

If only people walked around with this sense of duty to tell the whole truth! Instead, it is much more common, even for those elected by the public to honestly represent the overall interests of the people, to tell less than the whole truth. Partisan loyalties, personal gain or downright lack of interest in full disclosure are among the things that contribute to this lack of truth-telling.

Even the telling of the whole truth about a matter can end up being one-sided. Partisan loyalties can result in someone seeking the whole truth about the “other side” while settling for far less than the whole truth for their own side. This inconsistent application of the entire truth has resulted in severe mistrust toward elected officials or others in power, including clergy members.

When those who are entrusted with a public forum pull back from telling the whole truth, it harms the credibility of all involved in that field. When a pharmaceutical company mishandles product labeling resulting in injury or death, the entire industry suffers. Likewise, when members of the clergy falter or mislead, the overall reputation of the clergy suffers. When politicians engage in misrepresentation, it can harm the individual, the political party and even the entire system of government. The whole truth and nothing but the truth play a crucial role in the very fabric of our society.

To tell the truth, we have all engaged in telling less than the truth. Even people of faith will admit that there are times when we are not as honest and forthright as we should be. However, our sacred texts admonish us to be people of integrity. The Ten Commandments, which are held dear in the three major monotheistic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam), include a reminder that we are not to “bear false witness” against another. How can we as people of faith lead a renewed move toward having our public officials and community leaders tell the whole truth?

First, we should demand it of ourselves. When we settle for versions of a story or characterizations of groups or individuals that we want to hear instead of looking more deeply into the whole truth, we become part of the problem. As people called not to “bear false witness,” we should always dig deeper, regardless of our religious, ethnic or political affiliations. If a move toward truth-telling must start, why not begin with people who, in our sacred documents, proclaim that we are “people of the truth?”

Second, demand it of those who represent us. If our political leaders say that something is wrong for their opposition and then engage in the same behavior, we should demand consistency — the whole truth — from them. If our religious leaders engage in dishonesty and misrepresentation, we should have a higher loyalty to the whole truth and call them to account. An old saying reminds us that whatever we accept and reward is what we will most consistently receive. If we let our loyalty to a politician, religious leader or even a media pundit excuse dishonesty and misrepresentation, then that is likely what we will get from them.

In Christian Scripture, we are admonished to “speak the truth in love.” This motivation — a love for others and love for the overall good — can give us greater courage to be people of the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.