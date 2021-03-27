As I was repairing my fence a while back, I thought about the hammer I was using. I have seen good things and bad things about hammers.

I recall a news headline years ago about a man who used a hammer to attack a man who had insulted him. The results were nearly deadly. I also thought about images of friends of mine who have served on teams building orphanages in Russia, saving many children from a life on the streets. I laughed when this question popped into my mind: "Is a hammer good or bad?"

Of course, the answer is: It depends on how it is used. A hammer can be a tool of terrible violence that can actually take the life of another. Or, a hammer can be a tool that brings shelter and life to those in need through the building of hospitals, homes, churches, synagogues and orphanages.

People can make all kinds of arguments about hammers. People who have witnessed the devastation of an accidentally pounded thumb or an intentionally hammered person might argue that there is no place for hammers in civilized society. They are, after all, ancient instruments, used by ancient and uneducated people groups. Perhaps the hammer has served its purpose.

Then again, those who have participated in building fences or houses would of course argue that without hammers, society might come to a virtual standstill. Hammers, they might say, are essential and need very little or no improvement in design, because they have been proven to do a great deal of good for many people over a long period of time.

My musings while repairing a fence actually became a sort of thought experiment. As someone who has spent most of my adult life talking about faith, it dawned on me that faith itself is much like the hammer. Faith has been around from the beginning. Faith has been handed down through families and individuals for generations. Faith has given hope and a home to millions of people throughout the centuries of humankind. It has motivated millions to act compassionately toward those in need, it has given prisoners the will to survive and it has provided a basis for building entire societies.

On the other hand, faith has at times been used as an instrument of violence. It has been manipulated as a means of gaining power for a few and for oppressing many. It has been used to justify horrific crimes from theft to genocide.

Hammers are intended for good things: building and repairing. So, too, faith is meant to promote compassion, forgiveness and the common good. Misusing a hammer does not negate the true purpose of a hammer. Also, the misuse of faith need not cause us to abandon faith altogether.

The misuse of faith causes me as a person to faith to consistently examine my motives and to make sure that I am not bringing dishonor to the faith I claim to hold dear.

Furthermore, I want to look for opportunities to amplify and emulate those instances where religious faith is being used to serve, to assist and to inspire. I want to use whatever faith and witness I have for its intended purpose. I don't want the lessons of the hammer to be lost on me.