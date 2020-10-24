Virtually everyone knows the significance of Oct. 31, especially those of us with kids.

The contemporary rituals around Halloween are filled with excitement and expectation. Walking neighborhoods in costume, knocking on doors (or some modified version of this, due to COVID-19) and collecting candy are mainstays in nearly every neighborhood. However, very few people realize that Halloween has religious origins. In fact, so does the day after Halloween, All Saints Day, which falls on Nov. 1.

Halloween is short for “All Hallows Eve.” This is a celebration on the evening before a day honoring “holy ones,” also known as “saints.” Maybe it’s time we give equal footing to the day anticipated by Halloween.

Religious groups have different ways of celebrating All Saints Day. Some, like Roman Catholics, for instance, mark it as a feast day — a day of reflection, worship and celebration of key religious figures who have died. For Catholics, there is a formal process, overseen by the pope, in which someone becomes an official “saint” of the church.

Protestants tend to have a wide variety of ways to commemorate this day — if they do at all. One of my favorite ways starts with families. In some settings, families commemorate All Saints Day by paying tribute to a relative or someone close who has died and whose memory is treasured. This serves the dual purpose of honoring the memory of those who have passed away while also creating opportunities to talk with children about the difficult topic of death and the afterlife.

Parents can gather their children together, perhaps with the photo of a close family friend or relative who has died, and share memories of the person and talk about the impact he or she had on their lives. Even if the child or the adult is too young to remember actual interactions with the deceased, family members can reflect on the legacy the person has left them. Along the way, in addition to opening conversations about life and death, this exercise can give children a deeper sense of family history.

The celebration of Halloween still can be associated with fun and even some frights. But it can take on additional meaning as a way of anticipating a day that is more reflective. For many, this could mean attending a time of worship with one’s congregation. For all, it can mean a time for the family to laugh, cry and talk about important people and important things.

So have a Happy Halloween, in whatever way you choose to celebrate it. Maybe this year, try having a happy and reflective All Saints Day. Maybe it will be during a formal celebration or feast. It could simply be a time of sitting together (maybe while eating trick-or-treat candy!) and reflecting on the memory of people who have impacted and blessed us.

By the way, the “saints” we celebrate don’t have to be people who have done earth-shaking things. We can simply take time to focus on those who have impacted us in very personal ways. Their imperfections can make us laugh. Their flaws can teach us lessons. Their memories can impact us for a lifetime.