This Thanksgiving weekend also marks the beginning of Advent in the Christian calendar.
This year, Advent runs from Sunday, Nov. 29, to Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve). Advent is a four-week period in which Christians prepare for Christmas Day. It is a time of expectation and of waiting.
No one likes to wait. Patience is hard to come by in our bustling world. This is all the more reason, according to Christian tradition, for the existence of Advent. While there are many aggravating things about waiting, there are some positive aspects. For instance, waiting allows us time to prepare. Sometimes we need to prepare in order to fully appreciate an event. The best parties are those that involve intentional preparation and planning.
The season of waiting during Advent allows for spiritual preparation for a full celebration of Christmas. It is meant to pattern the expectation that watchful people had in anticipation of a Messiah whom Christians believe is embodied in Jesus of Nazareth.
Waiting also allows for reflection. In a bustling and busy world where everything is “on demand,” it is a kind or revolutionary act to simply wait. Intentionally pulling away from the hustle and bustle that accompanies holidays like Christmas is a way of refusing to get caught up in the materialistic aspects of the holidays. Reflective waiting can bring about a more patient and peaceful celebration of the season.
There is also a kind of inner power that comes from waiting. Pulling back in a reflective way can help us to be proactive instead of simply reactive. Waiting can allow us to prioritize our commitments and our time during this season of giving. There will certainly be plenty of plans to be made, and there likely will be times of feeling rushed. However, Advent reminds Christians that the ultimate timetable, the one that matters, is from God. This sense of relinquishing control through patient expectation actually (ironically) gives us a sense of peace and of trust in a power higher than ours.
So as the holiday season continues, remember that intentional waiting and preparation makes the coming of Christmas all the more enjoyable. We can learn patience while also moving closer to the “big day.” The journey toward Christmas can be as beneficial as the full experience of the holiday itself — if we’re willing to experience the power of waiting.
