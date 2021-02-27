Early in my pastoral ministry, a mentor of mine used to joke: “Don’t ever preach about patience unless you are prepared to learn it firsthand.”

As it turns out, none of us are immune from waiting. Patience has been described as the gift of being able to wait constructively. Or, as writer Phillip Yancey once noted, “Patience is not only the ability to endure hard things — but to turn them into glory.”

We have no choice when it comes to waiting. Whether it is the child who is chomping at the bit for the final school bell of the year to ring or the couple sitting in the waiting room as the doctor processes tests results, we all have times of waiting. Because of this, most all of us have had someone in our lives say to us, “Just be patient.”

Speaking as an impatient person myself, I know this is easier said than done.

For people of faith, patience has always been seen as a spiritual discipline — a virtue. That means that it is not something we are born with. Rather, it is something we develop, something developed in us, over time. We learn to be patient not just because life is full of “waiting-room moments.” We actually learn patience because we develop ways of waiting that allow us to have peace and even productivity as we wait.

The peace comes from learning to rely on our faith and on the encouragement of others while we wait. That faith produces a trust that, regardless of the circumstance, there is a brighter day and a way through. This may not lessen the blow of bad news, but it can give us the ability to sustain and even to grow during the process of waiting.

Productivity while we wait comes in two ways. First, we learn to make proper use of time as we wait. Even children know that keeping meaningfully occupied can make time seem to pass faster. So, we can find meaningful ways to allow time to pass. Time spent in prayer, in meaningful work, in conversation with others and in acts of kindness can allow us to wait productively. This productive waiting produces what is known as patience.

Secondly, we wait productively when we remind ourselves of the bigger picture. There is a story of a group of mountain climbers moving toward the summit of a tall mountain. The leader of the expedition kept a journal of each day’s journey up the mountain. After the successful climb was over, the leader looked back over his journal of progress. He noticed that on days with fewer clouds, when the sun was out and the mountain’s peak was visible to the team, their progress up the mountain was significantly greater. Conversely, on cloudy days, they seemed to climb at a snail’s pace because the summit was out of view. In the same way, patience is developed when we are able to periodically remind ourselves of the bigger picture — the goal.

The word for patience comes from two words: “long-suffering.” In other words, patience is described literally as the ability to (productively and peacefully) suffer for a long time and endure. Faith, companionship and an eye toward a bigger picture all develop this difficult discipline of patience. And, since life is full of waiting, this patience can produce in us endurance, strength and peace.