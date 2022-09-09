It is September, and with the notable exception of Labor Day, this month is more of a preparation for bigger celebrations like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is good that we build in times of national and even global celebration. These moments give us a “time out” — a way to step away from the everyday grind and reflect.
Here is some good news: We don’t have to wait for a big holiday to pause and celebrate. The Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament says this, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
This means that every day there is a reason to stop, to be grateful and even to celebrate. These mini-celebrations may not be large catered events with gatherings of friends and family.
They also may not be occasions where gifts are exchanged or where we can take off from work. However, these celebrations can be times when we set aside a few moments in our day and pick something to give thanks for.
We can recognize a special person in our lives and give them a call or send a note. We can commemorate an event that is special to us, even if the rest of the world may not recognize it as a reason to stop and celebrate. Also, we may simply just pick something or someone who would not normally receive a celebration or a thanks and create our own reason and ways to celebrate.
Of course, these smaller celebrations don’t diminish the big events and holidays where we gather to celebrate. However, mini-celebrations can break up the monotony of our weeks, while reminding us that each day is a gift, and that those who share our lives are also gifts to us and are worthy of celebration. Furthermore, key events in our lives are worth celebrating and worth sharing with others, because we are people of value, no matter what our background or situation.
So, celebrate something this week, even if it’s not on the “holiday calendar.” Celebrate in small ways by taking a moment to give thanks, sending a note or calling up someone who is important to you and telling them you are thankful for their presence in your life. Celebrate an event by bringing in treats to co-workers and let them know why. Even if they would not normally celebrate what you are marking, they can join in. Maybe your act of mini-celebration will invite them to do the same. The whole atmosphere around you can change from one of monotony and anticipation, to one of gratefulness and celebration.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
