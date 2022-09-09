This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections

It is September, and with the notable exception of Labor Day, this month is more of a preparation for bigger celebrations like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is good that we build in times of national and even global celebration. These moments give us a “time out” — a way to step away from the everyday grind and reflect.

Here is some good news: We don’t have to wait for a big holiday to pause and celebrate. The Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament says this, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

