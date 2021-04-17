The power of being there

In my first pastoral assignment, about 27 years ago, a young couple attending our church was having marital difficulties. I was a newlywed myself, and even though I was in seminary, I felt under-qualified to be of much help. I referred them to a marriage counselor, but the wife was unwilling to participate.

The man was just a few years older than I was. One day he came into my office unexpectedly. “She’s gone,” he announced. “She left a note saying the divorce papers were coming.” This man had a full-time job and was left to raise two small children. I was stunned. He was overwhelmed. He was a quiet man who didn’t show much emotion, but that day his tears flowed.

After listening for a bit, my tears flowed, too. I had never faced anything like this, and both of us just sat there in silence after he poured out his concerns. He checked his watch, apparently realizing he needed to go to work. I awkwardly said, “Let me pray for you before you leave.” The prayer really wasn’t anything profound. It was simple and short, praying for her, for him and for their children — praying for peace and, if possible, reconciliation. That was it. He got up, dried his eyes, and left.

Although it was early in the day, I packed up my things and went home. I was exhausted and defeated. He turned to me, his pastor and friend, and all I could do was sit there and listen, shed a few tears and offer a quick prayer. In my mind, I had failed him. And now he, his children and his soon-to-be ex-wife were on a new and very frightening journey.

I didn’t see him or his children the following Sunday. A few days after that, I received a card in the mail from him. I braced myself for what was sure to be words of anger and disappointment from this man whom I was sure I had failed both as a friend and as a pastor. To my surprise, the card said something like this: “Dear Pastor — I just wanted to thank you for the time you spent with me last week. Your kindness and words of wisdom were exactly what I needed that day, and now I know I’m going to get through this because of your help.”

I was shocked. Did I receive the wrong card? Was that card meant for someone else he saw that day, someone who did more than shed tears and offer up a lame prayer? I called a trusted counselor friend of mine and shared the situation. “You did exactly the right thing,” he said. “I did almost nothing,” I replied. “Not so fast,” the counselor added, “You were there!”

More than two decades of sitting and listening to people going through the highest highs and lowest lows have allowed me to discover what I had no clue of on that difficult day. Sometimes all we can do is be there, weeping with those who weep, celebrating with those who celebrate and allowing people to experience the warmth of another person who cares.

Of course, there are times when we will have helpful things to say. However, more often than not, people will remember our presence more than they will remember something we say, no matter how fitting or brilliant it sounds to us at the time.

Years later, as I was mourning the death of my grandmother, I poured out my heart to a good friend. He sat there patiently, cried with me, offered a few words and then prayed for me.

Later, after my grandmother’s funeral, he called me and apologized. My response reminded me of the card I received years earlier from the young man who came into my office. I told my friend that his kindness, his presence and his willingness to sit with me in my difficulty spoke volumes and was exactly what I needed that day.