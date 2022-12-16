This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


“It’s always darkest before the dawn.” This old saying is meant to give hope amid life’s darkest and saddest hours.

This time of year, as days get shorter and light disappears more quickly, a saying like this is a helpful reminder. It is also helpful to note that the Christmas holiday was intentionally placed during the darkest time of the year. The season leading up to Christmas, called Advent, begins about a month before Christmas Day. In the worship services of most Christian churches, the emphasis is on looking forward to the light of Christ, even as the days get shorter.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.

