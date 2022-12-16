“It’s always darkest before the dawn.” This old saying is meant to give hope amid life’s darkest and saddest hours.
This time of year, as days get shorter and light disappears more quickly, a saying like this is a helpful reminder. It is also helpful to note that the Christmas holiday was intentionally placed during the darkest time of the year. The season leading up to Christmas, called Advent, begins about a month before Christmas Day. In the worship services of most Christian churches, the emphasis is on looking forward to the light of Christ, even as the days get shorter.
As each week passes, Scripture passages are read and songs are sung that anticipate a time of light, even when the world is at its darkest. Then, at about the shortest day of the year (meaning the day in which there is the least light), Christmas comes!
This magnifies the symbolism of God bringing the brightest light in the middle of the darkest days. So for Christians, the brightest light really does follow the darkest days — both literally and figuratively.
We know that grief and depression can accompany these shorter days, even during vibrant holiday seasons like Christmas. When we are made aware of these, instead of glossing over them, let’s encourage others to connect with close friends, family members, clergy and even professional counselors who can grieve with them and help them work through feelings of grief and loss during what for others is a festive time. This is another way to bring light during a dark time.
For those who do not celebrate Christmas for faith or other reasons, those who do can demonstrate compassion, care and sensitivity while still expressing the love and joy we associate with this time of year.
As the days get longer after Christmas, we can be ambassadors of joy and hope to all those around us, especially those who need a little extra light this holiday season.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.
